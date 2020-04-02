Jonah Gonce signed up to work as a registered nurse.
He and 43 other senior nursing students at Piedmont Technical College are on track to graduate in May with hopes of helping out local hospitals go up against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike in years past, Jonah completed his clinicals earlier in the semester before the coronavirus pandemic hit South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster ordering the closings of the state’s technical colleges led to PTC transitioning to an online learning environment.
Tara Gonce, PTC’s dean of healthcare, commended the State Board of Nursing for lifting the percentage of nursing simulations that could be done within the program earlier in the semester. With the board’s assistance, Gonce and nursing instructors used alternative routes for clinicals and labs that might not otherwise have been finished before the semester ended. Completing their clinicals kept Jonah and the other nursing students completing on target to graduate.
Miranda Gaillard, who heads the nursing department, knew it was important for senior nursing students to graduate in May because of the current nursing shortage in South Carolina. She said the state could see a deficit of 10,000 or more registered nurses by 2030.
While acknowledging that the profession is in the middle of an unstable time with longer than usual hours and even furloughs, Gilliard said nurses will always be in demand.
Gonce oversees 14 programs as dean. While nursing is a crucial profession today, she and other nursing instructors are working with all of the college’s programs to graduate students quickly.
“We have some of the best faculty around because they were very prepared for all of this,” she said. “They were able to transition from a traditional classroom and lab setting to a completely online (and) remote delivery of education within a couple of days.”
Students have responded positively, even asking Gonce if they could stay in the online environment past the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They want to graduate, get out into the front lines (and) be the warriors against this COVID-19, or any other disease that could possibly crop up in the future,” Gonce said.
Russell Martin, PTC’s director of marketing, said the transition to more online learning after the COVID-19 pandemic would not be out of the realm of possibility since the school is already a market leader in that space and has been conducting online courses for “well over a decade.”
“I think it’s going to be interesting moving forward,” Martin said. “This new format is definitely something that is going to leave an imprint on us, and it could make for some more flexible options for students in the future as well.”
At the moment, the school is accepting applications for their summer LPN to ADN transition nursing program, which would be their second cohort.
“We are really excited that even through all this, we are going to be able to bring a new cohort of students in,” Gonce said.
At this point, PTC’s summer term is scheduled to start on May 13 and all summer courses are being converted to an online hybrid format, Martin said. Meaning, students will be able to complete courses online, and if a lab component is required, they can complete that course when it’s safe to return to campus.
