To help Piedmont Technical College students in need of food, rent, childcare and other necessities, the PTC Foundation has created a Supporting Our Students Fund.
“Our students are our family, and right now many of them are experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” PTC President Ray Brooks said in the SOS Fund announcement release. “At times like this, our students’ needs transcend tuition and books. I am very thankful that the PTC Foundation made these funds available.”
The release notes how PTC has provided emergency assistance to students for decades. The Carroll J. Williams Student Assistance Fund was established in 1988 and helps students pay for everyday necessities during unforeseen circumstances. These funds will also remain available to Piedmont Tech students.
“I am very proud of what our faculty and staff members are doing to stay connected with our students under very challenging circumstances,” Brooks said. “Like Carroll Williams, I know our faculty and staff have a heart for these students and the troubles they face in and out of the classroom. These funds serve as further example of their commitment to help each student reach their goals.”
“Over the years, funds like this have assisted many students. Some lost a home due to a fire; some required gas money to travel to and from class; others needed funds to pay utility bills due to job loss,” Fran Wiley, associate vice president for development at the PTC Foundation, said in the release. “Like the beloved late instructor in whose honor the Carroll Williams fund was established, all members of the PTC Area Commission, the college’s leadership team, faculty and staff members, and donors from outside of the college have reached into their pockets to generate the funding needed to provide assistance to our students.”
PTC students “in dire circumstances” can apply to the SOS Fund online at ptc.edu/SOS.
“During uncertain times,” Brooks said, “we want our students to have a more certain path forward. We can’t solve all of their problems, but it’s our hope that the SOS Fund will help stand in the gap to ensure they can get through this challenging time and continue with their studies.”
The SOS Fund can begin distributions to students in need immediately. However, the PTC Foundation welcomes public and private contributions specifically to the SOS Fund. Those wishing to donate to the SOS Fund can do so online at ptc.edu/sos.
