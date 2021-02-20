You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

Vax 02 (copy)

Self Regional's staff members are working to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online interest form and by fielding calls to an appointment phone line.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

With so many phone scams making the rounds, it can be hard to know when a phone call is legitimate.

As Self Regional Medical Center has been working to get people COVID-19 vaccine appointments, they have been scheduling these appointments over the phone and requesting people’s personal information. While the Federal Trade Commission warns against giving personal information to people over the phone, Self’s appointment schedulers have been asking for details that usually raise red flags.

Anyone who has used Self’s online web form to request a vaccine appointment at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, or has called the vaccine appointment line at 864-725-3555 can expect a call back at some point to schedule an appointment. Self Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt said hospital staff members do the full registration on the phone, and they have been requesting people’s names, Social Security numbers, insurance information, primary care physician and address.

How do you know if someone calling you is a Self representative setting up an appointment? First off, Hyatt said people should only get these calls if they’ve already requested an appointment online or by calling the appointment phone line. Anyone who has not requested an appointment should hang up if someone starts asking for their personal information, he said.

Another way to guarantee the person on the other end is a Self employee is to end the call and call Self’s appointment line directly, guaranteeing that the person on the other line is a Self staff member.

The Federal Trade Commission warns against anyone trying to charge for an appointment, as the vaccine is free for people receiving it. The vaccine is only available at federal and state-approved locations, and a list and map of those sites is available online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov

The FTC has provided guidance on how to tell the difference between real officials and scammers, and more resources on identifying fraud are available online at ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Self staff celebrates vaccine milestone

Self staff celebrates vaccine milestone

There’s still a long way to go in vaccinating people against COVID-19, but at Self Regional crews took a minute to celebrate a milestone Friday — the staff at Self has administered more than 25,000 doses of vaccine so far.

Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

With so many phone scams making the rounds, it can be hard to know when a phone call is legitimate.

Self tops 25,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered

Self tops 25,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered

Harsh winter weather that’s left hundreds of thousands without power in Texas and elsewhere is also affecting COVID-19 vaccine shipments throughout the Southeast, including at Self Regional Medical Center.

New demographic tool shows who in SC is getting COVID vaccines

New demographic tool shows who in SC is getting COVID vaccines

A new tool is showing the demographics of the South Carolinians getting inoculated against COVID-19, but behind the scenes, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are working to improve communication and access to the life-saving vaccine.

COVID-19 update: 2nd day with fewer than 1K new virus cases in SC as spread drops

COVID-19 update: 2nd day with fewer than 1K new virus cases in SC as spread drops

South Carolina has recorded fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day as spread continues to drop after a winter surge.

Greenwood County School District 51 will return to face-to-face instruction full time

Greenwood County School District 51 will return to face-to-face instruction full time

After months of hybrid and online learning models because of the ongoing pandemic, students in Ware Shoals will soon return full time to face-to-face instruction.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home