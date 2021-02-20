Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

With so many phone scams making the rounds, it can be hard to know when a phone call is legitimate.
As Self Regional Medical Center has been working to get people COVID-19 vaccine appointments, they have been scheduling these appointments over the phone and requesting people’s personal information. While the Federal Trade Commission warns against giving personal information to people over the phone, Self’s appointment schedulers have been asking for details that usually raise red flags.
Anyone who has used Self’s online web form to request a vaccine appointment at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, or has called the vaccine appointment line at 864-725-3555 can expect a call back at some point to schedule an appointment. Self Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt said hospital staff members do the full registration on the phone, and they have been requesting people’s names, Social Security numbers, insurance information, primary care physician and address.
How do you know if someone calling you is a Self representative setting up an appointment? First off, Hyatt said people should only get these calls if they’ve already requested an appointment online or by calling the appointment phone line. Anyone who has not requested an appointment should hang up if someone starts asking for their personal information, he said.
Another way to guarantee the person on the other end is a Self employee is to end the call and call Self’s appointment line directly, guaranteeing that the person on the other line is a Self staff member.
The Federal Trade Commission warns against anyone trying to charge for an appointment, as the vaccine is free for people receiving it. The vaccine is only available at federal and state-approved locations, and a list and map of those sites is available online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov
The FTC has provided guidance on how to tell the difference between real officials and scammers, and more resources on identifying fraud are available online at ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.