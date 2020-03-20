Update: Mike and Anya Bedenbaugh of Prosperity were notified the morning of March 20 that Anya tested negative for COVID-19.
"The best guess is that the symptoms she was experiencing complications from pneumonia," Mike Bedenbaugh said Friday.
"Thank goodness Anya isn't positive ," Bedenbaugh said. "There's still a virus spreading and everybody needs to know where it is to know where and how to allocate resources. We were the first ones at our physician's office at the time with whom they were dealing with all these new coronavirus protocols. Just 'cause she didn't have it a week ago doesn't mean we still can't catch it. We've still got to follow protocols for social distancing and hand washing and sanitizing. We're doing our job as citizens who want a safe environment."
Mike and Anya Bedenbaugh are days into the waiting game of finding out whether Anya, an elementary school teacher, has tested positive for COVID-19. She was tested March 13, through a lab in California.
"The not knowing and just sitting here waiting and thinking about how many people I may have possibly exposed is the hardest part," Anya said.
Mike has been executive director of Preservation South Carolina for more than 10 years. His wife, Anya, teaches in Newberry County. They have been told they should receive results by March 19.
"Having an elementary school teacher, with suspected symptoms, taking a week to be tested is a really good way to ensure a hot spot for this real contagion will grow, before anybody even knows it exists. That's what concerns us. A loved teacher can get a hundred hugs a day from students just walking down the hall, and a lot of the students live with their grandparents."
The Bedenbaughs are self-isolating as best they can in a rural area seven miles outside of the Newberry town of Prosperity.
"It's quiet and spring is in the air," Mike said, Thursday. "We're just hunkered down waiting on a phone call from the testing lab."
Anya traveled to Germany in mid-February to visit her daughter in Berlin.
"Prior to going, she was diagnosed with pneumonia in early January and was out of school for a week or so. But, she healed and the doctor said she could go. After she got back, she was still feeling bad from the pneumonia."
March 11, midday, Anya had to leave school early because she got very dizzy and thought the pneumonia had returned.
"Thursday morning, (March 12) it was clear to me she had symptoms for COVID-19 that are were beyond and above regular flu," Mike said. "Her cough was dry and she was experiencing a lot of sharp pains in her chest. She couldn't even stand up. She had a 101-degree fever with a serious, heavy headache."
Next, Mike researched steps for how to get tested for COVID-19.
"We took an online (screening) test, through Prisma Health," Mike said. "The test criteria was limiting because the country that she had traveled to was not listed in the question that asked about where she had been traveling in the past two weeks. She had been in Germany 21 days before taking this online screening.
"Another screening question asked if she had been in contact with anyone who was diagnosed with the virus," Mike said. "At that point in this process for us, only 40 people in the whole state had been tested by DHEC. When we submitted our online screening it said we did not qualify for the COVID-19 test. I was really upset. It was highly concerning to me testing protocols were that narrow."
Then, Mike and Anya visited their primary care physician.
"Even they said we didn't meet protocols at the time, even though she was exhibiting primary symptoms," Mike said. "After a lot of pushing the issue, we finally got approval for testing on Friday the 13th — two days after her first symptoms... I'm feeling fine."
Mike said he had to reach out to state Republican Senator Ronnie W. Cromer to get the testing ball rolling, after they hit so many obstacles.
"Before she took the test for COVID-19, Anya took about four or five other tests to ensure what she is experiencing is not the normal flu or other strands of coronavirus," Mike said. "All of those things, she was negative on, so, that's what triggered them giving her the COVID-19 test. People have to get tested, which will help show where hot spots are, which can help DHEC know where to put resources, so our hospitals are ready for it and it can be isolated."
A historian, Mike said history is filled with examples of viruses that have "leaped from animals to the human population with devastating results."
"We need to be prepared on multiple levels," Mike said. "I have very little patience for people who downplay this. It's our responsibility as people to make sure this doesn't get bad."
Anya said she has not required hospitalization but she's still experiencing a low-grade fever and some diminished lung capacity. She said she thinks she's getting better.
"I'm still not sure what this is, but I had fevers that wouldn't go away and left school and went to the doctor," Anya said. "I had a very, very severe headache and a burning feeling in my chest. When they did the swab on me, they told me to expect results in two to four days. This is just crazy. We have more than 500 students at my school and I'm concerned about that. I could be alerting people if I knew the results."
