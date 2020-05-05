Primary elections will bring new policies, procedures

South Carolina’s June 9 primary election is scheduled to continue, but there will be some changes in the way you vote.
In order to keep voters and poll workers safe, election officials are gathering the necessary resources to do just that.
The South Carolina Election Commission plans to have poll workers wear masks and gloves, with some shielding in place at check-in areas. Hand sanitizer should be available for voters and poll workers. Poll workers will also clean common surfaces regularly.
Voters will also have to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens to sign in. If a voter needs to use a pen at the polling location it will be wiped down after each use.
“We are providing additional training for poll workers,” said Kim London, director of voter registration and elections for Abbeville County.
A new procedure for the way voters cast their ballots will be in place. Cotton swabs, similar to Q-tips, are what voters will use to interact with the voting screens.
Absentee voting will be different in this election for some of the counties of the Lakelands.
In Abbeville County, absentee voting will take place in the county council chambers and voters will need to access the county council side entrance to vote absentee. London explained that this will make it easier for voters to come in and out without going through the front door security.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no counties in the Lakelands have announced any additional absentee voting sites.
Local election directors did not report a shortage of poll workers but all agree more can always be used.
“We have had calls from some workers who will not be working due to the pandemic,” Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County, said. Moody reports that anyone interested in being a poll worker in Greenwood County can call the county office or apply on the county’s website.
The rate of pay is $135 for training and working the primaries.
Abbeville and McCormick counties have no plans to combine precincts, but Greenwood County is currently discussing combining some precincts according to Moody.
