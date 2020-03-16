All South Carolina pre-K-12 schools, public colleges, universities and technical schools are closed for the remainder of the month, leaving parents who can’t work for home scrambling to find a day care or an individual who can watch their children.
Lakelands day cares and preschools are making, or have made, arrangements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.
The Index-Journal reached a number of child care facilities and found most were staying open for now, with some uncertainty moving forward.
Learning Vine owner Cindy Ray said the day care center “plans on staying open.” The day care does not allow any teacher, parent or child to enter while sick. The facility is also not enrolling new students to limit the risk of infection.
“We’re hoping we’ll be able to continue to care for our children so that their parents can go to work,” she said.
Sunshine House’s Wells Avenue location is “open as of now.” The facility is taking it day by day, including daily checks of staff and student numbers to help accommodate Greenwood families.
Mud Pies Creative Learning Preschool announced on Facebook it follows Greenwood County School District 50’s lead and will be closed until March 31.
“Sending prayers for all, for the health of ourselves and for the health of our children,” said Allison Wooten, Mud Pies director. “We have to think about the safety of our children.”
Amanda Wideman, Shepherd’s Flock director, said the day care will remain open only for the families of medical professionals, first responders, police officers, firefighters and other individuals who serve the Greenwood community. Taking in children of parents who can’t work from home helps minimize the chance of exposure, Wideman said.
The day care has space available for children of people who have jobs that require them to be in service to the community.
“We want to keep everybody as healthy as we can,” she said.
Children’s Courtyard owner and director Leslie Pate hopes the day care will stay open “as long as (it) possibly can.”
The facility is following recommendations from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and state Department of Social Services. It is not accepting new children.
Pate said Monday’s enrollment was low.
Tara Maddox, Academy of Learning Child owner and director, said she’s taking it day by day, but the facility is currently open as there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Greenwood County.
Maddox asks that parents keep their children at home if possible — such as if they can work remotely — and only bring them in if “it’s a must,” such as if they have to work on site.
Karen McMahan, Millie’s House director and owner, confirmed the day care is open “right now” because there are no cases in Greenwood. McMahan and teachers are wiping everything down, making students wash their hands and making parents drop off their children at the front door because they are prohibited from entering classrooms.
The day care is not accepting new enrollments and is limiting visitors. They are asking parents to have the same person who picks them up every day to drop them off to limit the number of people who come around the center.
McMahan said the day care will continue to look for guidance from DHEC and DSS.
All Head Start Center locations will be closed until March 31, GLEAMNS CEO Shunna Jeter said.
Head Start typically follows the actions of the local school districts, Jeter said. Many families have children in both Head Start and the local school district, and aligning the two schedules creates consistency.
Build Block Preschool opened Monday to give parents a chance to try to find child care for their kids, said employee Leslie Thompson. The Ninety Six preschool follows the Greenwood County School District 52’s schedule closely.
Sherri Qualls, Hickory Tickory Tots Learning assistant director, said the day care is open “right now.”
Qualls and staff are following the measures set by DSS and hope to stay open as long as they can. Spaces are limited, but Qualls believes they could probably take in a couple more kids.
The day care located in Laurens County is operating on a day-by-day basis.
Stepping Stones Learning Academy is currently operating on its normal schedule, said Nicole Sellars, the learning center’s assistant director.
The Laurens learning center is limiting visitors, requiring parents to drop their children off at the door, checking children’s fevers and adhering to DSS regulations.
Sellars and staff are playing the situation by ear. They want to provide a safe place for health care workers and other community servants to leave their children.