Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy responded to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's request to academic institutions for personal protective equipment on March 20.
As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates, a top concern for those in the health care field is access to this equipment.
The demand exceeds the supply.
“The demand for personal protective equipment is currently greater than the available supply,” Dr. Kurt Wargo, dean of the School of Pharmacy, said in a prepared statement.
When he heard the request from DHEC, Wargo approved the donation of many of the supplies in the school’s hospital simulation lab.
The school donated more than 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, including:
● alcohol pads
● eye protection
● gloves
● hand sanitizer
● hand soap
● medical gowns
