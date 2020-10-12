Presbyterian College halts in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

Presbyterian College is putting a hold on in-person classes for two weeks, in response to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, staff members decided to move to students taking classes solely online for two weeks, said Stacy Dyer, the college's director of media relations. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the college was reporting 49 active COVID-19 cases, with 71 total cases since they started counting in August.
This measure comes after last week's commencement ceremony, where a mask-wearing Class of 2020 had a socially distant, outdoors graduation five months after the original event's delay. More than half of the about 200 graduates returned to campus last week to experience the delayed celebration, according to a release from the college.
Anyone at PC who thinks they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to call the college's COVID-19 help team at 864-872-0999 to provide some basic information. The team will discuss the potential level of exposure, and what steps a potentially exposed student should take next.
With no current vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Presbyterian College has shared some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for preventing the virus' spread. People should wash their hands often and avoid close contact with others. If someone is sick, they should stay at home. People should wear a face mask in public settings, cover coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing and clean and disinfect surfaces.
The last day of the fall term is Nov. 20, with the Spring 2021 term set to begin Jan. 25.
