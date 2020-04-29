Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.
“With all the work to move online for the summer, the fall semester will be here before we know it,” Staton said in the college’s release. “I know many of you are wondering what PC plans to do for the next academic year, especially if the COVID-19 outbreak remains, as expected, an ongoing concern for the next several months.”
Classes in the undergraduate program and the physician assistant studies program at the college transitioned to online earlier this year and will remain online throughout the summer. Classes scheduled for the month of June at the school of pharmacy will also be online. Staton said the college will make a decision for July classes at the school of pharmacy at a later date.
In compliance with social distancing guidelines, and to maximize safety of the college’s guests, the school will not offer programming or on-campus camps and activities through the Campus Life office or athletic department for the months of June and July. Coaches will not host their summer sports camps, nor will off-campus groups host camps at the college.
Undergraduate and graduate students will continue to receive remote academic assistance throughout the summer, and students involved in summer research will work remotely.
“If the last two months have taught us anything, it is that we will need to be responsive to changes in our environment, nimble in offering options that meet the needs and challenges of our students, staff, and faculty and flexible in developing creative alternatives that meet our situation head-on,” Staton said. “Most important, though, we can, and must, be committed to maintaining a first-quality education that delivers on our mission and prepares students more than ever for responsible contributions to a world community that needs them more than ever before.”
The college plans for a normal fall semester, but administrators will continue to monitor the pandemic.
