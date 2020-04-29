You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

  • From staff reports
Presbyterian College

Neville Hall at Presbyterian College.

 Jackmjenkins | English Wikipedia

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.

“With all the work to move online for the summer, the fall semester will be here before we know it,” Staton said in the college’s release. “I know many of you are wondering what PC plans to do for the next academic year, especially if the COVID-19 outbreak remains, as expected, an ongoing concern for the next several months.”

Classes in the undergraduate program and the physician assistant studies program at the college transitioned to online earlier this year and will remain online throughout the summer. Classes scheduled for the month of June at the school of pharmacy will also be online. Staton said the college will make a decision for July classes at the school of pharmacy at a later date.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines, and to maximize safety of the college’s guests, the school will not offer programming or on-campus camps and activities through the Campus Life office or athletic department for the months of June and July. Coaches will not host their summer sports camps, nor will off-campus groups host camps at the college.

Undergraduate and graduate students will continue to receive remote academic assistance throughout the summer, and students involved in summer research will work remotely.

“If the last two months have taught us anything, it is that we will need to be responsive to changes in our environment, nimble in offering options that meet the needs and challenges of our students, staff, and faculty and flexible in developing creative alternatives that meet our situation head-on,” Staton said. “Most important, though, we can, and must, be committed to maintaining a first-quality education that delivers on our mission and prepares students more than ever for responsible contributions to a world community that needs them more than ever before.”

The college plans for a normal fall semester, but administrators will continue to monitor the pandemic.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

DHEC map

SC coronavirus-linked deaths top 200

More than 200 South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday.

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Unemployment rates have risen dramatically and many are suffering from delayed unemployment checks. Households are having to choose between food and keeping the bills paid.

SCDC: McCormick Correctional employee recovers from COVID-19

SCDC: McCormick Correctional employee recovers from COVID-19

A McCormick Correctional Institution employee is among 20 state prison workers who have been cleared of the new coronavirus. That is out of a total of 44 employees who have tested positive.

Matthew Hensley: Who knew I was truly ahead of my time?

Matthew Hensley: Who knew I was truly ahead of my time?

I have a confession to make.

Hospital heads give COVID-19 update to Greenwood rotary

Hospital heads give COVID-19 update to Greenwood rotary

Meeting virtually, the Rotary Club of Greenwood hosted Self Regional Medicine’s President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer along with two other hospital officials to provide updates and an explanation of what Self is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…