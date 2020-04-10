Hospitals are still bracing for the surge of COVID-19 cases, as the global pandemic has yet to reach its peak in the U.S.
Part of those preparations includes readying for the worst — making contingency plans for if the surge is beyond what hospitals are currently geared to deal with.
Self Regional Medical Center has a capacity of 30 intensive care unit beds and 32 beds in the emergency department, according to Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer. The hospital’s staff made preparations to expand those units in the event of a surge, and in phases increase the ICU to up to 58 total beds and the emergency department to more than 100 for high-acuity patients, including those with COVID-19.
“When either of these units hits 80% of its capacity, that would be our trigger to expand it and increase our bed capacity,” he said.
Abbeville Area Medical Center has been designated a Tier 1 hospital in the state Hospital Association’s Surge Plan, meaning the hospital is equipped for patients with less severe needs for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine. With a max capacity of 25 beds, AAMC is not set to expand its capacity beyond that, said Meg Davis, director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services.
In the event AAMC gets patients who need a higher level of care, they can be transferred to other facilities based on availability. Self also has mutual aid agreements with other hospitals, and can take on patients or transfer them as needed. Officials there are also working with county officials and the National Guard to explore and identify potential sites for lower-acuity patients who can’t return to their homes, Logan said.
Statewide, the S.C. Hospital Association has developed a plan along with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the National Guard to expand capacity by 3,000 beds for a total of about 9,000 for peak surge timing. According to the SCHA’s website, the plan has identified 18 facilities, including coliseums, hotels and closed hospitals as potential alternate care sites.
In the meantime, at Self and AAMC, the hospitals have restricted entrance policies and when patients come in, they’re asked screening questions to determine the potential that they’ve been exposed to the virus and taking people’s temperatures as they come in. Staff are wearing protective gear when appropriate, and all nonessential procedures are being postponed.
Essential routine care is still taking place, but with all the added security measures and less traffic in the hospitals, those patients who have to come in are being cared for safely.
“The biggest changes resulting from the pandemic are the fact that, like all other hospitals in the state, we’ve paused elective surgeries, we’ve restricted visitation and we’ve converted some physician visits to virtual visits to keep our patients and team members safe,” Logan said.
In the event that worse comes to worst, the state Emergency Management Division maintains a mass casualties plan that delegates responsibilities and coordinates response efforts. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said along with that, officials have agreements to work with local hospitals and other private organizations to coordinate and respond if the virus takes a heavy toll here.
