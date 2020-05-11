Postponed elections have new election date

Elections that were originally set in March, April and May but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus have received a new Election Day: July 14.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order setting the date for these elections after consulting with the State Election Commission. The July date was selected after a recommendation from the commission, according to the order.
The order does not address any issues related to the June 9 primaries, which are scheduled to proceed as planned.
School board elections for Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 will both be July 14. The other postponed elections in the Lakelands that will be on July 14 include:
- Abbeville County School Board Special Election and Bond Referendum
- City of McCormick General Election
- City of Plum Branch General Election
- City of Parksville General Election
- Laurens County School District 55 Special Election
- Town of Due West Special Election
- Saluda County Council Chair Special Election
