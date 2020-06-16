You are the owner of this article.
Possible COVID-19: Sunshine House on Calhoun Road closed until June 29

Sunshine House on Calhoun Road has a sign on its front door that reads “we will be closed until June 29.”

The Sunshine House Co. said in a statement it was recently notified that an individual associated with its Calhoun Road location might have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility will be temporarily closed while the company attempts to confirm this diagnosis.

The child care and early education company said it told all families and team members at the location. The building and playgrounds are also undergoing a full deep cleaning, and the company said it will continue to work with its public health partners to assess the situation and for recommended next steps.

“Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our children, families and team members remains our highest priority,” the statement said. “We realize many families count on us to stay open. First responders, health care workers and other families need a safe place for their child while they’re at work. And it is our goal to provide care to our families as long as it is safe to do so.”

The statement said the school will reopen June 29.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families and team members,” the statement said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work together through this unprecedented situation.”

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

Eaton employees test positive for COVID-19

The Eaton Electrical facility on Highway 72 in Greenwood is the latest manufacturing company to have multiple cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing Wednesday in McCormick

Self Regional Healthcare and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are hosting a free diagnostic screening for COVID-19 from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Baptist Church Road, McCormick.

Possible COVID-19: Sunshine House on Calhoun Road closed until June 29

Sunshine House on Calhoun Road has a sign on its front door that reads “we will be closed until June 29.”

COVID-19 update: State edges closer to 20K cases; five new deaths reported

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases edged up slightly today with 595 new cases reported along with five new deaths. Statewide, the cumulative total of cases is at 19,990 and 607 deaths.

COVID-19 update: State's one-day total takes dip following record-setting weekend

Following three consecutive record-setting days, the state's number of reported coronavirus cases dropped today to 582. Two additional deaths were also reported today. Statewide, the cumulative total of cases is at 19,378 and 602 deaths.

Greenwood law firm reports former employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a Greenwood law firm announced that a former employee tested positive for COVID-19.

