Possible COVID-19: Sunshine House on Calhoun Road closed until July 29

Sunshine House on Calhoun Road has a sign on its front door that reads “we will be closed until July 29.”
The Sunshine House Co. said in a statement it was recently notified that an individual associated with its Calhoun Road location might have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility will be temporarily closed while the company attempts to confirm this diagnosis.
The child care and early education company said it told all families and team members at the location. The building and playgrounds are also undergoing a full deep cleaning, and the company said it will continue to work with its public health partners to assess the situation and for recommended next steps.
“Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our children, families and team members remains our highest priority,” the statement said. “We realize many families count on us to stay open. First responders, health care workers and other families need a safe place for their child while they’re at work. And it is our goal to provide care to our families as long as it is safe to do so.”
The statement said the school will reopen July 29.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families and team members,” the statement said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work together through this unprecedented situation.”
