Plastic recycling in McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield halted

Plastic recycling

Plastic recycling has been temporarily postponed in McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield Counties.

 SUBMITTED

Plastic recycling has ceased in McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield counties. However, officials hope that this will only be temporary.

“With the COVID virus and everything going on, so many people at home during the week, we have doubled the amount pulls, yard debris, trash, that is coming out of our centers,” Jay Patterson, director of Tri-County Solid Waste Authority, said.

Patterson said the increase in trash since the pandemic started has all seven of Tri-County’s employees stretched thin. Tri-County has three full-time drivers and one who works part time.

“They’re working overtime just trying to keep the centers operational,” Patterson said.

He explained that the reason plastic was chosen because it is not mandatory to recycle in South Carolina and because of the financial burden of recycling plastic.

“Every time we pick plastic up, we lose money,” Patterson said. “It cost us about $16,000 to $20,000 a year in a normal collection series.”

Patterson said he normally has one driver collect plastic from each of the three counties in a three-day span and results in about two tons of plastic.

However, Patterson stressed this is only a postponement.

“Whenever everything kind of calms back down to a normal routine, way of life, we plan to bring the collection back,” said Patterson.

For now, residents of McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield counties should place plastic in their normal household trash.

Tri-County Solid Waste Authority is a public service that handles recycling and waste disposal for McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield counties and is operated by a board of county councilmembers from each of the three counties.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Plastic recycling in McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield halted

