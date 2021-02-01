You are the owner of this article.
Pizza Inn in Greenwood closes permanently

Pizza Inn in Greenwood has permanently closed.

“Due to the impact of COVID and the pandemic we unfortunately are permanently closed,” a sign on the restaurant’s door said Monday.

The restaurant’s Facebook page lists the restaurant as permanently closed as of Sunday.

“We would like to say thank you to our loyal customers in Greenwood and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

Before reopening as a Pizza Inn in 2018, John and Joy Williams operated a Mr. John’s Pizza at the location for four years. The Williams operated a Pizza Inn in Greenwood for more than 18 years.

COVID-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home