Pizza Inn in Greenwood closes permanently

Pizza Inn in Greenwood has permanently closed.
“Due to the impact of COVID and the pandemic we unfortunately are permanently closed,” a sign on the restaurant’s door said Monday.
The restaurant’s Facebook page lists the restaurant as permanently closed as of Sunday.
“We would like to say thank you to our loyal customers in Greenwood and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.
Before reopening as a Pizza Inn in 2018, John and Joy Williams operated a Mr. John’s Pizza at the location for four years. The Williams operated a Pizza Inn in Greenwood for more than 18 years.
