The coronavirus pandemic has caused another Lakelands college to finish the remainder of the school year online.
Piedmont Technical College graduate and undergraduate students will have no more face-to-face classes this semester, effective March 20, Kristine Hartvigsen, the college’s public information coordinator said.
All PTC location are closed through March 31, and no students or the public are allowed in the buildings during this period. At the end of the month, all PTC faculty and staff will maintain their regular office hours and work remotely to continue to assist students via D2L, by phone, email and other communication channels, Hartvigsen said. All faculty and staff will continue to be paid during this period, a release PTC sent out Wednesday said.
Spring break will proceed and be from March 30 to April 3.
“We, as a college are going to move forward, and we are going to do so with the best interest of our students at the forefront,” President Ray Brooks said in an email sent to PTC communities.
All classes transitioned to online on March 16, after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all technical colleges to close for two weeks to students and non-essential employees in an effort to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on South Carolina communities.
Lander University announced Thursday it will finish the remainder of the semester online, and postpone commencement.
Hartvigsen did not say whether PTC’s commencement would be postponed.
