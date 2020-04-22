In an effort to lessen the financial burden of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Piedmont Technical College Area Commission voted to freeze tuition for the fall semester.
“These are trying times, and the PTC Area Commission stands by the college’s commitment to students by not raising tuition when so many face uncertain financial circumstances. Freezing tuition was not just a decision, it was the only decision that felt right,” George Piersol, chairman of the PTC Area Commission, said in college’s release.
In addition to freezing tuition, the college expedited distribution to students of its $1.7 million allotment of federal CARES Act relief money allocated specifically for them, and the PTC Foundation took steps to provide assistance to students in immediate financial need by activating the Supporting Our Students Fund to provide monetary assistance up to $500 per student.
“When students enroll at Piedmont Technical College, they give us the privilege of their trust. They trust that we will prepare them to reach their highest goals. They trust we will instill the knowledge and confidence they need to prosper. They also trust that we will do right by them, and that is the most solemn promise we can make,” PTC President Ray Brooks said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.