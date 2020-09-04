If you build it Concert production company Hometown Hodges has produced more than 50 virtual concerts since April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, a crew was busy assembling a video wall of LED panels next to Break on the Lake at Lake Greenwood. The panel will enable boaters on Lake Greenwood to view the concert with The Root Doctors being livestreamed from Greenwood Community Theater at 7:30 p.m. today. You can also view the livestream from the Hometown Hodges Facebook page and enjoy highlights from some of the earlier concerts, before The Root Doctors take the stage. Previous livestreams are also archived there for viewing.
Photos: Hometown Hodges erecting video wall to broadcast Friday's virtual concert to boaters
- Photos by ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY | INDEX-JOURNAL
-
-
Greenwood County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer spent six days in early June at Self Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19.
State health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Ninety Six Primary School has two more cases of COVID-19.
Brewer Middle School had a person test positive for COVID-19.
