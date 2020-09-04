You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Hometown Hodges erecting video wall to broadcast Friday's virtual concert to boaters

If you build it Concert production company Hometown Hodges has produced more than 50 virtual concerts since April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, a crew was busy assembling a video wall of LED panels next to Break on the Lake at Lake Greenwood. The panel will enable boaters on Lake Greenwood to view the concert with The Root Doctors being livestreamed from Greenwood Community Theater at 7:30 p.m. today. You can also view the livestream from the Hometown Hodges Facebook page and enjoy highlights from some of the earlier concerts, before The Root Doctors take the stage. Previous livestreams are also archived there for viewing.

Concert production company Hometown Hodges has produced more than 50 virtual concerts since April.

Spencer: Hospital staff didn't use proper PPE in COVID-19 positive patient's room

Greenwood County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer spent six days in early June at Self Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: SC reports 1,084 new confirmed cases

State health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Ninety Six Primary School reports two cases of COVID-19

Ninety Six Primary School has two more cases of COVID-19.

Brewer Middle School has individual test positive for COVID-19

Brewer Middle School had a person test positive for COVID-19.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

