People 65 and up begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

People ages 65 and older started signing up for their COVID-19 vaccines Monday, and state health officials said work is underway to expand the number of vaccine providers available while increasing the supply of doses in rural communities.
After a joint decision by Gov. Henry McMaster and state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials, people 65 and older were added to phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout. Since late December, this phase has prioritized health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and the elderly, as people advanced in age are at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.
Mid-January saw the addition of people 70 and older, and starting Monday that age group expanded to 65 and older. People can find a vaccine provider near them at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, or by calling DHEC’s vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110.
People in the Lakelands seeking an appointment at Self Regional Medical Center can go online at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, or call the hospital’s vaccine appointment phone line from 9 a.m. to noon, at 864-725-3555. Those seeking an appointment at Abbeville Area Medical Center can call 864-366-1647, or email their name and phone number to aahcvax@AbbevilleAreaMC.com
“Extending vaccine access to those 65 and older is an essential step in our goal of saving lives,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC’s chief medical officer for COVID-19.
Recently, federal health officials increased South Carolina’s weekly supply of vaccines by 10,000 doses. DHEC Immunization Program Manager Stephen White said these new doses of the Moderna vaccine are being sent primarily to rural communities. In concert with the state Hospital Association and the state Office of Rural Health, he said DHEC is working to increase rural communities’ capacity to vaccinate people.
Initially, he said vaccine providers in rural areas were identified through the Office of Rural Health, and each facility was given 200 doses to vaccinate staff and begin some degree of patient vaccinations. Since then, White said DHEC has been able to fulfill all requests from currently active rural vaccine providers without cutting any doses from their requested totals.
These requests have been small, relative to the total requested doses from hospital systems throughout the state, which have at times received shipments of fewer vaccines than requested because of limited supply.
“We have been providing doses to those clinics based on their requests that they put in to the state,” he said. “As long as they’re requesting, we’ve been fulfilling all of their requests.”
Kacka said DHEC hopes to expand the availability of the vaccine by activating more registered providers as the state’s supply of doses increases. The state’s vaccine rollout plan is still being worked on, as evidenced by the addition of people 65 and older into phase 1A. The vaccine advisory committee that has been reviewing requests from various groups for inclusion into different phases is shifting to more local and regional work, Kacka said, to identify high-risk communities throughout the state.
South Carolina has a large population of older people, Kacka said, which creates a larger portion of people in phase 1A than in other phases. According to DHEC, phase 1A includes nearly 1.3 million people, while phase 1B, which targets frontline essential workers, has about 570,000 people.
Phase 1C targets other essential workers and adults with health conditions that put them at high risk of severe disease, and has more than 2.5 million people in it. Phase 2, which is slated for the summer and fall, extends vaccines to everyone who wants them, and DHEC estimates that will contain about 690,000 remaining people.
Health officials consider many factors when deciding the phases of vaccinations, Kacka said, including population, age, locations of urban and rural centers and nursing home populations.
“There’s a lot of state-specific variables that go into the how and when and why,” he said.
While supply has proven a continued bottleneck in the state’s vaccine rollout, DHEC officials are working on a new system to allow people to sign up for vaccination appointments and manage their appointment information. Over the weekend, more trial runs identified issues that state health officials are working to address before making the new platform available.
