Applications for small business relief through the Paycheck Protection Program began last Friday. Things did not go so smoothly.
Upset business owners lamented the problems they were running into, posting to social media with the hashtag #PPP.
One particular theme that emerged was the number of business owners who were having trouble with Bank of America. The complaint of many was that Bank of America would not process their loan application.
Bank of America is processing SBA loans for “small business clients,” according to its website. A "small business client" is a small business “with a business lending and a business deposit relationship at Bank of America.”
Many banks can process loans on behalf of small businesses. The SBA produces an approved listing of banks to help business owners locate a bank that provides those services.
Some Lakelands banks have provided online resources on their website to help small business owners wade through the programs and recent legislation.
United Community Bank has a website page dedicated to the CARES Act with checklists, frequently asked questions and explanations about programs.
A question about whether banks were assisting with applications or processing the loans was answered by the SBA.
“They are processing the loans as well,” said Savannah Wilburn, lender relations specialist and public information director for the SBA in South Carolina. “They are lending their money and we are backing it 100%.”
Initially, there was confusion about how much of the loan was forgivable until the SBA gave guidance on their website about this particular issue. The PPP loans can be fully forgiven if 75% of the funds are used for payroll.
Attempts to reach Bank of America were unsuccessful.
