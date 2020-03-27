On a warm, sunny Thursday, some Greenwood residents couldn’t contain their excitement to enjoy a beautiful day — they’d be practicing social distancing outside.
Though many people are being asked to stay home and limit exposure to the coronavirus, some chose instead to enjoy the weather at Greenwood’s parks. Still, with Gov. Henry McMaster’s earlier ban on gatherings of three or more people in public spaces, park-goers are keeping their distance.
At about noon at Grace Street Park, David Norville had a wide-brimmed, woven hat on to block out the sun and some folding chairs slung over his shoulder. He had a big smile on underneath his sunglasses as he explained how irresistible the day was.
“It’s just so beautiful out,” he said. “The sun, to me, is a natural disinfectant, and so is fresh air.”
“And it’s easy to social distance out here,” said his son, Grayson Norville. “I think people really took parks for granted until all this happened.”
It’s the perfect place for a walk or picnic, he said, and in the age of social distancing and working from home, parks provide a great space to get out and stretch your legs for a bit.
Jamie Johnson hopped out of his car with his two sons, 3-year-old Axel and 5-year-old Asher in tow. Each of them had a fishing pole of their own, and Asher was carrying a tub of bait, ready to lure in the fish.
Johnson said when he’s with his boys, he looks for any chance he can to enjoy the great outdoors with them. Recent rain had kept them cooped up, as had the urge to stay home amid warnings against the virus, but today was a day to get out and enjoy the sun.
But Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said it’s important to remember to practice social distancing, even when out at the parks, and to go out in moderation.
Hand-washing and keeping 6 feet or more between people are still some of the best methods at slowing the roll of this fast-spreading virus. Those who contract the virus have had illnesses ranging from mild symptoms such as fever and cough to serious illness requiring hospitalization. The elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions, are at a higher risk of developing more severe symptoms, or possibly dying.
In response to people’s interest in getting out to parks, Adam Whittle, co-owner of the Greenwood-based SoftClean Exteriors, made an offer to disinfect any public parks for free. The chemicals the company uses to power-wash surfaces are CDC certified to kill the coronavirus, Whittle said. He’s reached out to churches and other groups as well, in an effort to get his offer for free cleaning out there.
“It’s just a crazy time right now, no matter how you look at it,” he said. “Everyone is nervous and scared, and nobody is focusing on the positive. We wanted to bring some positive stuff here.”
To reach Whittle about possibly setting up a cleaning, call 864-450-7443, or email at softcleanltd@gmail.com. The company is online at softcleanexteriors.com
On Monday, McMaster put into place a ban on gatherings of three people or more by authorizing police to break them up. He clarified that the ban was aimed at parties, concerts or other kinds of gatherings that might be considered nuisances.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said local police aren’t exactly hunting for groups of people, and that police would use common sense when handling the enforcement of McMaster’s order.
