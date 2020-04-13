Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many companies have recognized this and switched gears to producing masks and other helpful materials.
“Obviously, no one really saw this coming,” said Ivan Mathena, director of business development at Paper Cutters Inc. “This has caught everyone off guard.”
Paper Cutters, a paper and packaging company in Travelers Rest, has found a way to join the fight against the coronavirus.
The business has donated 40,000 to-go boxes, a product that they manufacture, to nursing homes, restaurants and nonprofits. The company has also produced and donated 260,000 plastic face shields.
Paper Cutters has also developed and donated a facemask that is free to Upstate residents. Mathena could not say how many facemasks had been donated as it is an ongoing process.
“We had the ability to help out,” Mathena said. “So that’s what we did.”
Mathena said Paper Cutters is working with the United Way to distribute the items.
As for Paper Cutters, the company is always ready to help.
“It’s not that far out for our company to do stuff like this,” Mathena said. “It’s just that all of the opportunities came at once.”
