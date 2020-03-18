It’s Sunshine Week all across this nation, a time when newspapers especially share the importance of holding governmental elected and appointed officials accountable to the public, a time when we shine the light on the need for transparency.
Now, as the nation deals with the deadly coronavirus — COVID-19, if you prefer — transparency is as important as ever. It is imperative that our government leaders be as transparent and informative as they can be with respect to not only how we should prepare and respond, but also how it is responding.
We are, as a nation and as a community, in need of information. Good and accurate information. And that is precisely what we are trying to provide for those who read our paper and visit our website.
That is also why the stories we write and information we share from some of you regarding the coronavirus are being posted free of charge on our website. They can be found in one location. Click the red “COVID-19” bar on our main page and you will be taken to all the stories we have produced thus far.
You see, we believe that in times of such crises, it is important that we perform a public service by providing this news and information at no cost. Of course we want and need subscribers. Of course the bulk of our staff-produced stories are behind what we call a website paywall, much to the dismay of those who do not seem to understand that our news team is paid staff, not volunteers, who rely on advertisers and subscribers in an effort to feed and clothe themselves and their families.
But times like these call for setting aside our wants and needs in order to provide for the greater wants and needs of the community we are a part of, the community we serve.
As we all navigate these troubling waters together as a community, we do hope you appreciate what we are doing and that, perhaps, if you are not currently a subscriber you will consider becoming one, knowing that the newspaper is indeed a valuable source of information. Valuable enough, even, to pay to receive.
Just being transparent here in acknowledging that we are a business, not a nonprofit, and that we are also team players when it comes to being a part of and being tied to the community we love and serve.
