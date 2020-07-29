Organizers cancel 2020 South Carolina Festival of Discovery, plan return in 2021

This year's South Carolina Festival of Discovery has been canceled.
The festival, which was postponed in May because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was set to happen in September. The festival will resume July 8-10, 2021.
"It is with great sadness that we are forced to cancel the twentieth annual installment of this beloved event in 2020," Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said in a press release on the cancellation. "Based on the current COVID-19 regulations, we determined that we simply would not be able to put on the type of festival that everyone has come to know and love."
The release cited concerns about social distancing for large crowds as a challenge to hosting this year's barbecue and blues event.
"Obviously, there are many variables at play and ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority," Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said in the release.
Festival of Discovery is among the largest barbecue and blues festivals in the South, drawing in more than 39,000 people yearly. It also affected the Greenwood economy by more than $2.5 million in 2019, the release said.
The 2019 Economic Impact Report estimated a group of two and a half people spent on average $65 for food and beverage, $35 for shopping and entertainment and $30 for miscellaneous expenses for a total of $130. Based on that calculation, more than $2 million were spent during the course of the three-day festival.
The report said the 2019 festival generated nearly $6,000 in local accommodations tax revenue.
Hotels also see increased revenue from the festival. The report said the average occupancy rate during the festival weekend is 80%, up from the normal 65%. The 2019 estimate for hotel revenue was $194,688 with more than $13,000 in hotel sales tax generated.
More than 75 zip codes and 10 states were represented in 2019’s festival.
"The SC Festival of Discovery staff will soon begin making plans to celebrate the festival's twentieth anniversary during next year's event," Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson said in the release.
The festival is sponsored by Eddy Carolina Pride. It started in 2001 and has been organized by Uptown Greenwood Development Corp.
