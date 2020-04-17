With so many people wrestling with the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, identity thieves and scammers are looking for ways to take advantage of the uncertainty.
Jonathan Link, public information officer for the Greenwood Police Department, said while officers haven't received many scam reports, he has heard of a few people getting calls from people promising to help speed up the receipt of federal economic impact payments.
"It's kind of like the IRS scams or Social Security scams we get all the time," he said. "It's always best to tell them you'll call the agency back, then hang up and look up their phone number, whether online or in the phone book, and call back to make sure you're talking with a real official from that agency."
Scammers might send emails with malicious attachments or links to try and trick people into giving out personal information or donating money for fake causes. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged caution when handling any emails with COVID-19-related content, and to stay vigilant against scammers on social media and by phone.
Use trusted sources, such as government websites, for up-to-date information about COVID-19, CISA's website recommends, and don't reveal personal or financial information to others. Verify a charity's authenticity first before donating.
As of April 16, the Federal Trade Commission has received more than 11,000 complaints of fraud related to COVID-19, with people losing a total of more than $15 million to these scammers. The most frequent subjects of these scams are travel and vacation offers and online shopping.
To avoid getting scammed, the FTC recommends ignoring offers for vaccinations and home test kits, hanging up on robocalls and watching out for emails and texts you didn't expect that are trying to get you to click on a link. For the latest on coronavirus-related scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.