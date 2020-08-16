You are the owner of this article.
Officials: Masks tied to case declines in SC, US

SC official regrets not voicing concerns with virus response

Gov. Henry McMaster looks on as state epidemiologist Linda Bell speaks during a July 29 COVID-19 briefing in West Columbia.

 Associated Press file

New COVID-19 cases have been falling in Greenwood and across the state for a month or so.

“We are currently experiencing a four-week downward trend,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, physician consultant for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, told reporters Friday.

Why have new cases been tumbling since mid-July?

She linked the decline to mask use, which is consistent with data the agency released Wednesday that showed new cases plunging within communities that require residents to wear face coverings in certain public settings.

“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in the release. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and well-being of their communities.”

Cities and counties that require masks saw a 15.1% decline in new cases for the four weeks after the cases were implemented. Nearly 40% of the state, or about 2 million people, reside in these communities that saw a decrease of 34.6 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements.

In Greenwood County, the 14-day tally of new cases dropped quickly from a high of 440 on July 21 — eight days after the City of Greenwood’s mask ordinance began — to less than 300 about a week later. Cases have been relatively stable since.

The mask requirement only covers the city, where about a third of Greenwood County residents live.

Greenville County has seen a deeper decline, falling from a seven-day average of 201.1 on July 15 to 58.1 as of Saturday. The City of Greenville enacted a mask mandate in late June. The county itself has no mandate.

“During the same time frame, those jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 30.4 percent, as well as an average increase of 24.1 cases per 100,000 people when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place,” DHEC said in the release.

Most states with statewide mask orders have much lower rates of new cases or are seeing a quicker decline. Meanwhile, the 16 states without such face-covering requirements are seeing a slower improvement, if any at all, with the exception of Arizona, which dropped its new cases in half during the past two weeks after a new round of closures.

South Carolina, which ranks ninth nationally for cumulative cases per capita and will likely pass early hot spots New York and New Jersey in the coming weeks, slid to 11th for 14-day average new cases per capita.

Health officials think a well-constructed cloth face covering, when worn properly, reduces the respiratory droplets someone expels. Those droplets are thought to be the primary vehicle for the spread of novel coronavirus.

A growing number of studies point to masks being a method to prevent transmission of the virus when social distancing is not possible, especially among presymptomatic or asymptomatic people with COVID-19 who likely don’t know they are infected.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Officials: Masks tied to case declines in SC, US

