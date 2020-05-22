O’Charley’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

O'Charley's has closed its Greenwood location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
On the doors of the restaurant at 52 Bypass 72 NW was a sign that said O'Charley's had temporarily closed and would reopen shortly.
O’Charley’s released a statement confirming that an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus. As a precaution, the location will be closed until the building is professionally deep cleaned and sanitized to address any COVID-19-related risks.
The statement also said that while the employee had no outward signs of illness, management was able to identify a possible issue from the interviews they conducted each day before team members began their work.
Those who worked with the employee, while not reporting any symptoms, are being tested for the new coronavirus in an abundance of caution. No one who worked with the individual will be in the restaurant until they have either self-quarantined for 14 days and remain symptom-free or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.
“Since the outset of this health crisis, we have aggressively worked to ensure we have best-in-class health and safety protocols in place, including daily monitoring of team members’ health, enhanced sanitation efforts and clear protocols for further action when and if a team member is diagnosed with the virus,” the statement said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure poses but want to be sure we are very proactive in ensuring the absolute highest health and safety standards. We look forward to serving our valued guests as soon as it safe to do so."
