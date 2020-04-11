During the COVID-19 pandemic, acts of kindness and service have brought out the best in our society. For a couple from Ninety Six, serving others didn’t just start recently.
“We were in Baghdad, Iraq to support the State Department,” Malcolm Woodard, a former Greenwood County paramedic, said about where they last served.
Malcolm and his wife, Tina, who is a nurse, have taken up the call to help those in need in New York City. “We felt like we should help out.”
Once the Woodards arrived, they saw the status of New York City firsthand.
“It’s bad, these guys need help,” Malcolm reported.
The Woodards are stationed at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, which they helped turn into a 470-bed temporary hospital. Their main job is to assist the local providers who have been overwhelmed.
“Providers are up here and they are exhausted,” Malcolm reports. “The hospital system here, they can’t handle the number of patients they’ve had.”
While serving in this makeshift hospital, they were given a nod by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Prior to holding a press conference, de Blasio asked where the health care providers were from originally. Then, at the press conference, he mentioned them.
“I went around asked people where they were from,” de Blasio said at the press conference. “We have a lot people from Florida, South Carolina, folks from Oregon.”
The Woodards were amused at the mention.
“It was pretty funny for us.”
Malcolm did have some hope for the future in New York City.
“What I’m seeing, it’s leveling out.”
The Woodards will continue to serve in New York City until May 5. They will then return to the Lakelands and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.