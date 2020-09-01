You are the owner of this article.
Nursing homes get new guidance on limited in-person visits

Window file photo

In this photo from May, state Department of Corrections staff delivered inmate-made gifts to senior living facilities throughout the state, and because of a ban on in-person visitation they had to greet the seniors through windows.

 SUBMITTED

Some families might have the chance to reunite after state officials announced new guidelines to allow limited, outdoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Gov. Henry McMaster said cutting off any in-person visitation was a "heartbreaking necessity" to save the lives of the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19. The decision didn't come easily, he said, but the time has come to reunite as safely as we can.

"As expected, the months of separation and isolation have caused loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety among the residents," McMaster said during Tuesday's press conference. "We know we have no policy or procedure that can eliminate all possibility of risk. We can't do it."

Officials said facilities across the state will need time to meet these new criteria. A facility must be doing daily screenings of residents for any COVID-19 symptoms, along with screenings for staff at the start of each shift. The location must be adequately staffed and have enough protective equipment, and must submit to DHEC a written plan for limited outdoor visitation.

Facilities will be required to have no cases among staff and residents in the past 14 days and to perform testing must be done according to current guidelines. If cases are identified, any facility allowing limited visitation must suspend it until certain conditions are met.

"Protecting the health and well-being of nursing home residents is the center of this plan," said DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor Jr.

When a facility does meet the guidelines, a visitor can see a resident for up to one hour if the visitor provides a record of a negative COVID-19 test result within the previous five days, or a positive antibody test result within the last 30 days. Without testing or medical records, a visitor is limited to 15 minutes.

At Magnolia Manor, which had its own brush with COVID-19 as the facility had more than 40 cases in May, Administrator Edith Goforth said she was aware of the new guidelines but hadn't had the chance to look into them in detail. After their experience, she said the staff is hesitant to rush into any loosening of safety procedures.

"We've been very concerned about our residents, and the fact that families who visited them daily or twice daily haven't been able to come by," she said. "We've done many things to try and bridge that gap during this time."

She said video calls and window visits don't take the place of an in-person visit, but the staff has tried to make the isolation tolerable for residents. As for the new guidelines, she said it's just too early for her to have an opinion on them. She's focused, she said, on doing her due diligence and ensuring things are done according to the guidelines available.

The new guidelines are similar to ones David Buckshorn, Wesley Commons CEO and president, said heads of his facility talked about months ago. When schools were planning to restart, he said Wesley Commons' leadership was working on developing a plan that respected family's desires for connection, while keeping safety the primary concern.

"In health care right now, one day this group says do this and the next day another group says no, do that," he said. "The public is confused, and as providers, you're having to react quickly to an ever-shifting, ever-changing set of guidelines."

He said he is glad the new guidelines set a minimum standard while leaving facilities free to enact tighter restrictions if needed. 

Without in-person visitation, Buckshorn said staff members have facilitated video visits and scheduled window visits so families can see each other through the glass. For residents living in second-floor rooms, window visits are scheduled in common spaces on the first floor.

"Respecting the need for loved ones to connect, and respecting the ferocity of the virus on certain populations, we need to take a step forward but we need to do so in a very cautious, deliberate fashion," he said. "Each individual provider needs to have the flexibility to respond in a way that's best for their individual needs."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

Some families might have the chance to reunite after state officials announced new guidelines to allow limited, outdoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Your mask might be disposable, but that doesn't mean you can dispose of it anywhere you want.

South Carolina Legal Services and the South Carolina Bar have launched a legal assistance hotline for those needing help with evictions and other housing-related issues.

State health officials reported 651 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Lander University's student population continues to grow as opening enrollment eclipsed last year's record-breaking tally despite the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

