Nurse practitioner participates in vaccine trial

Nurse practitioner Teri Lawson who works in Greenwood area nursing homes volunteered to take part in a Phase 3 COVID-19 Moderna clinical vaccine trial earlier this year.
The Moderna vaccine candidate is an mRNA vaccine. It is among those awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval.
“I’ve been a nurse practitioner for 15 years,” said Lawson, 40. “I volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial, one of the ones who just released their efficacy data. It’s a blinded study, so, I don’t know if I got the trial vaccine or the placebo.”
Lawson said she was listening to a podcast by Dr. Zubin Damania where a vaccinologist was on the program.
“It made me interested in how the vaccine trials were going to progress,” Lawson said. “I started Googling and things started showing up on Facebook where a company was recruiting for a COVID-19 trial and it was Moderna. I did a little looking but then the internet came looking for me.”
Lawson said she researched data on Moderna’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial and became very “interested in the science.”
“The vaccines that are out are a new technology,” Lawson said. “You’re not going to get the full virus. I thought, ‘How cool is this? And, if it works — wow.’”
Lawson said she also was drawn to participating in a trial because she has family members who are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.
“I felt like somebody had to do it,” Lawson said. “Thirty thousand somebodies had to do the Moderna trial. If something is going to be done about this, and I want it to happen, I need to be willing to be a part of the solution.”
Lawson filled out a form to participate in the trial and a few days later, someone from the trial called her.
“There were screenings by phone prior to formal enrollment,” Lawson said. “To qualify, you had to be healthy and if you had chronic medical conditions, you had to have been stable on your medical therapies for three months. The first visit to the clinic, I got just reams of informed consent documents.”
Lawson said she received two injections spaced four weeks apart, with one visit to the clinic in August and another in September.
“My arm was sore after the first shot,” Lawson said. “I’m a mom with two kids and a job and a half, but it was nothing that impaired my ability to go about my daily tasks. The second injection, I got on a Thursday and felt fine. Saturday, I didn’t feel particularly great when I got up, but I got through my day. It wasn’t anything terrible.”
A week after injection one, Lawson had to keep a symptom diary and the same thing after injection two.
She said the clinic does weekly phone calls to check on her and she has to do “safety checks” with the clinic once a week to notify the clinic of any possible COVID-19 symptoms or exposures.
“They added another visit in the clinic that wasn’t originally scheduled,” Lawson added. “That was to draw blood to test for antibodies.”
“An interest now is following people who’ve had known exposures to monitor effectiveness,” Lawson said.
Lawson said individuals should do what feels right to them with this caveat:
“We all need to remember we’re part of communities,” Lawson said. “Part of being a member of a community is rights, but also responsibilities. Part of that responsibility is to do the best we can to support other people and to help everybody be the best they can be. If rolling up your sleeve and getting a vaccine is going to help our community stay healthy, then, I feel like that should be something people should really take seriously. ... The other thing I would say is to trust the science and to find reliable sources of information that are neutral.”
