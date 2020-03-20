If it's hard finding toilet paper for a single-family household, imagine shopping for nearly 70 people.
That's the position Pathway House of Greenwood Executive Director Anthony Price finds himself in. With 53 clients living in the Panola Avenue shelters plus the organization's staff, Price has a lot on his mind every day as he tries to care for their well-being.
"My wife will text me that she saw toilet paper at the store, and by the time I get there it's gone," he said. "We'll eventually get to the point with body wash and things like that, too, but we're not there yet."
Many of the Pathway House's clients are at high risk for serious illness if they catch the new coronavirus and develop COVID-19. Many are older who smoke or were smokers and have chronic health conditions. Some were working at motels or in other industries affected by the virus, and now are out of work.
"We've got people getting ready to move, who just got employed and are going into housing, and they're get laid off," Price said.
For the time being, the clients are being asked to stay in the shelter at all times. Staff members at the Pathway House have all gone home except for a skeleton crew, and inside the shelters, they're disinfecting every surface three or more times a day. Price said he's committed to keeping the shelter open for his clients, so they've canceled all internal events that would mix the men's and women's shelter populations, to limit exposure.
In the men's shelter, where clients sleep in a bunk room, everyone is lying in bed head to foot to avoid facing one another and protect everyone's faces. Each morning, Price said he and his staff are talking with clients about the latest information, highlighting the risk factors and preventative strategies.
In October, Pathway House partnered with the Greater Greenwood United Ministry for the clinic to provide health screenings for clients coming into the shelter. Inside, Price said hand sanitizing stations have been set up in many places, and in the event that someone does get sick, he has quarantine rooms in the men's shelter where they can isolate someone.
But while they're closing the Pathway House Thrift Store and limiting movement from the shelters, the staff has also seen a severe decline in donations they rely on.
"A lot of our meals are donated by people in the community, and we're already seeing people say they're not coming to deliver," he said. "Financially, we're anticipating it's going to be a hardship. Our number one immediate need right now is we cannot find supplies."
That means toilet paper, but also the sanitizing products necessary to keep their environments clean, along with the food and personal items each resident needs daily.
"We are literally the only homeless shelter for the seven-county region," Price said. "There's nowhere else for them to go."
The organization was gearing up late last month to add 40-60 new beds for women with children — now Price said he has no idea when they'll be in a position to pursue that expansion. It's a bitter loss because Price said his mind has been on the estimated more than 600 students across Greenwood County who are affected in some way by homelessness. School provided them a safe environment during the day.
"Now they're in a car all day, or they're trying to stay at a friend's house," he said. "The hidden story that we're not going to see for years is what's happening to our homeless students? These are the things I think about at night."
But in these trying times, he said it's important people see positive messages. Each morning, he said his clients are praying for Greenwood and all its residents. One client who recently got a manager's job at a local store is seeing more business than ever, while another client just got approved for housing.
"When you turn on the TV all you get is people arguing," he said. "People need to see positive messages and hear about the good things that are happening, too."
