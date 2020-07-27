Not just the flu: The misunderstood masks of an earlier pandemic

As pandemic continued to bring death and disease across the nation, frustrated public health experts were trying to quash misinformation spreading about how wearing a mask can prevent the spread of a respiratory virus.
The year was 1919 and doctors were trying to combat the spread of the 1918 influenza.
On Jan. 6 of that year — the same day President Teddy Roosevelt died — The Evening Index published a piece attributed to “Litery Digest” that pushed against a misconception about how gauze masks worked.
Much like today, some were suggesting that the small size of microbes would allow them to easily navigate the cotton mesh and infect a person. As one writer put it, “Such an attempt to mechanically prevent germ invasion might be compared to fencing against fleas in Florida with barbed wire.”
However, these microscopic organisms don’t float through the air on their own; instead, they hitch a ride on other particles as they move through the air.
“In the case of microbes that are inhaled, it seems likely that most of them are either attached to particles of dust or to small globules of moisture. In either case, if the mask stops the grain of dust or globule of water, the germ itself is caught also,” according to the story.
Today, most experts think masks were ineffective during the pandemic because not enough people wore masks, many were poorly designed or used incorrectly — some people cut holes in their masks so they could still smoke — and public health officials misunderstood what role cloth face coverings could play in preventing the spread of respiratory illness.
Such masks provide little protection for the wearer, but health experts think cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth can prevent someone from spreading respiratory viruses such as the novel coronavirus, especially when the wearer is infected but doesn’t know.
