You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not just the flu: SC Legislature mulled recess in 1920 amid pandemic

clipping

On Feb. 4, 1920, South Carolina lawmakers were discussing whether to take a two-week recess because of the flu pandemic.

 INDEX-JOURNAL STAFF

South Carolina lawmakers were in an unenviable position.

The state Legislature had yet to pass an appropriations bill and there was concern the necessary compromises couldn’t be reached without the session dragging into overtime.

Meanwhile, with no vaccine or effective treatment to protect against the 1918 variant of H1N1, the novel virus was on its fourth wave and pummeling areas of South Carolina, including Abbeville, Greenville and Newberry. And the pandemic was knocking on the door of the Senate and the House and leaders were weighing whether to take a two-week recess.

It was Feb. 4, 1920 — nearly two years after the nation’s first known case of the 1918 influenza — and the sergeant at arms and all House pages were sick. State Rep. W.W. Johnson of Clarendon County died of pneumonia the night before. Three senators either had influenza or had a family member who did.

Just 25 members of the South Carolina Senate, or one more than needed for a quorum, were present while 40 members of the House were absent.

As a growing number of cities shuttered schools, movie theaters and even churches were barring mass gatherings — Newberry went so far as to order police to arrest and escort home any children seen unattended on city streets — the Legislature decided to push through the session without the recess so it could approve a budget.

Greenwood had few cases at the time and did not consider closures, but Troy reported an outbreak was sweeping through town that sickened entire families. The federal courthouse in Greenwood did close because of the high number of infections in nearby communities.

This is part of an occasional series looking back at the coverage of the 1918 influenza pandemic as reported in The Evening Index and The Index-Journal, a period that is being revisited as the world faces a new pandemic. If you have a story to share about the flu pandemic, contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or 864-943-2529.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Not just the flu: SC Legislature mulled recess in 1920 amid pandemic

Not just the flu: SC Legislature mulled recess in 1920 amid pandemic

South Carolina lawmakers were in an unenviable position.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 21 cases; Saluda County records 7th death

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 21 cases; Saluda County records 7th death

State health officials reported 1,110 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with 27 more confirmed deaths. An elderly Saluda County resident who died Wednesday was among the new deaths.

+4
District 50, 51 teachers are eager to return to school and see students' faces again

District 50, 51 teachers are eager to return to school and see students' faces again

Educators in Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are excited to return for a new school year, but they understand the trepidation people might have because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 update: SC tops 90,000 cases

COVID-19 update: SC tops 90,000 cases

Greenwood County added 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the county's highest daily tally in more than two weeks. Despite the high daily case count, the seven-day new case average is still half of what it was 15 days ago.

+3
Greenwood restaurants ready for new regulations

Greenwood restaurants ready for new regulations

Restaurants in Greenwood are prepared for Gov. Henry McMaster’s newest restrictions on dining establishments. The executive order goes into effect Monday.

Ware Shoals schools to reopen on Aug. 27

Ware Shoals schools to reopen on Aug. 27

Greenwood County School District 51 students will return to school on Aug. 27 and the 2020-21 school year will officially end June 4.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home