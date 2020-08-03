Not just the flu: SC Legislature mulled recess in 1920 amid pandemic

South Carolina lawmakers were in an unenviable position.
The state Legislature had yet to pass an appropriations bill and there was concern the necessary compromises couldn’t be reached without the session dragging into overtime.
Meanwhile, with no vaccine or effective treatment to protect against the 1918 variant of H1N1, the novel virus was on its fourth wave and pummeling areas of South Carolina, including Abbeville, Greenville and Newberry. And the pandemic was knocking on the door of the Senate and the House and leaders were weighing whether to take a two-week recess.
It was Feb. 4, 1920 — nearly two years after the nation’s first known case of the 1918 influenza — and the sergeant at arms and all House pages were sick. State Rep. W.W. Johnson of Clarendon County died of pneumonia the night before. Three senators either had influenza or had a family member who did.
Just 25 members of the South Carolina Senate, or one more than needed for a quorum, were present while 40 members of the House were absent.
As a growing number of cities shuttered schools, movie theaters and even churches were barring mass gatherings — Newberry went so far as to order police to arrest and escort home any children seen unattended on city streets — the Legislature decided to push through the session without the recess so it could approve a budget.
Greenwood had few cases at the time and did not consider closures, but Troy reported an outbreak was sweeping through town that sickened entire families. The federal courthouse in Greenwood did close because of the high number of infections in nearby communities.
