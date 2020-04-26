Nonprofits throughout Greenwood working to meet needs amid COVID-19

As pandemic ravages the economy and upends daily life across the Lakelands and the U.S., nonprofits are trying to work around social distancing mandates to continue serving those most in need.
The Index-Journal has checked in with a few of these organizations to see how they are faring. Here’s what they said:
Bowers-Rodgers Children’s HomeServing abused, neglected and abandoned children, the staff of Bowers-Rodgers is being “stretched thin” right now, said Executive Director Ti Barnes. Children are on campus now more hours a day than they would be typically if schools were open.
“We were able to make a single new hire during the pandemic,” Barnes said, “We were interviewing before everything was shut down. It takes a little while for background and fingerprint checks to come through. ... Staff here is around the clock and everybody here is pulling that load. ... We have to have a certain amount of staff per child.”
Barnes said it is taking a “collective effort” on the part of his staff to get through challenges posed during this pandemic.
“Caseworkers aren’t picking up kids and having face-to-face visits with families,” Barnes added. “Staff are doing these through virtual platforms. Meanwhile, you’ve also got to try and feed kids and make sure kids are not using Chromebooks inappropriately. It’s ‘I can’t take you outside right now because I’ve got to make a phone call.’
“Now, these visits are 20 minutes a couple of times a week, screen to screen, because of the volume of kids,” Barnes said. “These parents and children love each other but have been separated for various reasons. When you are used to sharing space and time with your loved ones, to have to do it virtually is a big adjustment. I’ve had a least one that had to be rescheduled because technology failed.”
Technology learning curves have not been too steep for Bowers-Rodgers, Barnes said.
When asked why he said, “I employ millennials. Times like this test your creativity and your ingenuity. We are all learning.”
Barnes said the average length of stay for a child at Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home right now is more than 60 days.
“The ultimate goal is for a child to be reunified with his or her family,” Barnes said.
Barnes said staff is working hard to deliver key services to children in need and give them space to be kids at the same time.
An area ranch recently opened up its property to Bowers-Rodgers, Barnes said.
“Kids went fishing on a private pond and they could picnic while maintaining social distance,” Barnes said. “They were able to play games and do a nature walk. Community partnerships are everything.”
Burton CenterThe Burton Center, which serves those with special needs and their families, has had to close its daytime work programs, Executive Director Laurie Cordell said. The organization operates in six counties and has closed the day programs at the four locations where people work.
The people who live at the center’s residential facilities are staying put and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay at home. On Wednesday morning, Cordell said she was busy calling clients who live in the community, along with their families, to check on them.
“I’m sure they’re about to go stir-crazy, just like everybody else is,” she said. “We’re trying to be creative and do different activities as much as possible.”
The staff has done a wonderful job, she said, of adjusting to the cleaning and sanitizing demands of COVID-19. Administrators have worked closely with county emergency officials to get masks and gloves, but the staff has only the bare minimum supply they need. Donations from the community have helped, Cordell said.
A skeleton crew, including Cordell, has been managing the Greenwood County office off S.C. Highway 72/221, and has been accepting donations and drop-offs at the human resources lobby area. Other than that, no one from outside is allowed into the building.
Burton Center is in need of donations of face masks, long-sleeve gowns, hooded ponchos and any type of protective gear, along with hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, sprays and surface cleaners of any kind. Donations may be shipped in care of Laurie Cordell at 2605 Highway 72/221 E., Greenwood, 29649, or dropped off at the HR lobby. Call 864-942-8900 ahead of time so staff can be prepared to accept the delivery.
Community Initiatives“We are going to work anyway,” Teresa Goodman, executive director of Community Initiatives, said about the challenges of running a nonprofit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Initiatives is still running many of its programs. The free medical clinic is still operating with most of the visits accomplished by way of telehealth. Paperwork has been minimized to make operations safer and more efficient. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
The Safe Haven after school program has transitioned to virtual tutoring where kids get help with homework and improve reading skills. Goodman reports that there is a need for certified teachers to volunteer for this program.
Community Initiatives is also providing nonperishable snack packs for children. Goodman says that Community Initiatives is still helping people apply for emergency SNAP benefits.
Goodman said some of the normal funding sources and donors have not been able to provide as much as usual doing this pandemic.
“It hit us twice as hard,” she said.
Goodman said Community Initiatives has seen some amazing things such as board members contributing out of their own pocket and anonymous donors helping with dire needs.
“To serve our community is very fulfilling,” Goodman said.
Masks, gowns, gloves and disinfectants are needed and can be donated. To donate money, visit communityinitiatives.us.
Connie Maxwell
Children’s HomeTo measure how a nonprofit is faring during the COVID-19 pandemic, Danny Nicholson has an important metric.
“All our kids are safe and protected,” the president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home said.
Nicholson said these times have brought a new appreciation for things. Observing social distancing has kept the kids to their assigned cottage, but for Easter, residents of each cottage decorated their front porch to celebrate.
He credits the house parents with keeping children safe and protected during this time.
As to the financial impact of this pandemic, Nicholson was upbeat.
“We have been blessed by so many saints,” Nicholson said. Connie Maxwell took advantage of the CARES Act, which helped with some of the nonprofit’s costs.
The 128-year-old organization will reevaluate its current status and precautions on April 30.
Faith HomeRecovering from alcohol and drugs doesn’t take a break during a pandemic. As one of the largest inpatient rehab facilities on the east coast, Faith Home has continued to operate despite closing its stores April 1.
“In order to keep the ministry going, we’ve just got to do the best we can do,” said James Gowan, general manager of Faith Home. “Because alcohol and drugs are still killing people too.”
“We’ve been closed for taking in any new residents for about four weeks,” Gowan said, although Faith Home began taking in new residents on April 23. Stores reopened April 22.
Faith Home has also benefited from the generosity of other nonprofits, including the Food Bank.
Gowan said that the Food Bank will have Faith Home come and pick up food that the Food Bank cannot handle. This helps feed their patients in the rehab facility.
“We want to give a shout out to the community, they have really stepped up to the plate,” Gowan said.
Despite the generosity from the community, Faith Home still has dire needs.
“We are in desperate need of hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies,” Gowan said. He has been unable to get suppliers to ship those products.
Faith Home as a 117-patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Greenwood.
Greater Greenwood
United MinistryGreater Greenwood United Ministry is a nonprofit operated by nearly 70 Christian congregations in Greenwood County for county residents in crisis. The ministry’s services include a variety of counseling services, including financial, and rent and utility assistance medical and dental clinics.
“We’re foreseeing a floodgate to open, once the state of emergency is lifted, with people asking for financial assistance regarding rent eviction and utility assistance,” said GGUM’s executive director, Rosemary Bell. “Funding is going to be critical to help people with that. Our medical clinic is going four days a week, on our regular schedule, including the pharmacy. Plus, we are doing some telemedicine. For our medical clinic it’s critical to have funding for medications and medical supplies. The medicines and medical supplies help keep people out of the ER for us.”
Even in the midst of COVID-19, Bell said GGUM’s free medical clinic is taking new patients.
“That has not stopped and there may be more people who need it because they have lost their health insurance right now,” Bell said.
For information on the medical clinic, call 864-942-0500 and select the medical option from the menu.
Tommy Johnson, a pharmacist and a certified diabetes education and care specialist who volunteers with GGUM, said he’s been doing one-on-one diabetes education with GGUM clinic patients by phone. Johnson is also a clinical faculty member with Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in Clinton.
“I talked with one woman over the phone and we worked on an individualized meal plan and talked about food labels and how to look at carbohydrates,” Johnson said. “I had her pull different foods from her pantry and refrigerator. She was able to look at foods she currently eats and drinks at her house. That was a benefit. She was drinking Gatorade and thought that was OK, until we talked about the serving size and the total carbs. We then set carb limits.”
Johnson said medication changes can also be a part of telehealth, in cooperation with a patient’s clinic physicians and the patient.
Greenwood Area Habitat for HumanityAs a volunteer service organization, the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity had to temporarily close its store and halt building projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The challenge for us has been that so many of our volunteers or shoppers at our ReStore, even some of our staff members are over the age of 65,” said Stephen Baggett, executive director of the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat closed operations in mid-March.
“We are following the guidance from the White House,” Baggett said.
Because the nonprofit work is long term, Bagget thinks the shutdown will not affect Habitat as severely as some other organizations.
“We have been careful with our resources,” Baggett said. He said Habitat was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Baggett hopes Habitat will reopen soon.
“We expect to reopen in two weeks.”
As far as needs for the organization, Baggett said the it will be ready to pick up donations soon.
Greenwood County Community FoundationAs a grant-making and fund-holding organization, the GCCF’s work amid COVID-19 has been to try and identify projects and organizations in the area with financial need.
“A lot of our activity, as everyone else’s has, has slowed down a good bit,” said Jeff Smith, president and CEO.
Several weeks ago the group was able to redirect some of its funds to an emergency response fund to help nonprofits apply for grants. There wasn’t a lot of money to put into the fund, and requests for outside funding sources didn’t get a great response right away, Smith said. Still, the group is working to provide face masks to area nonprofits and is trying to identify ways to help with long-term community concerns, like rent and utility assistance.
“We’re wanting to use our funds to assist people,” Smith said. “I think this is a time where the community can really band together to help these organizations and help people in need.”
Donations to the Community Response Fund can be made via check to 110 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC, 29646. Please note COVID-19 fund on the check. For more information on donating, contact Smith at 864-223-1524 or jsmith@greenwoodcf.org
Greenwood Soup KitchenAfter a series of public requests for donations, soup kitchen board Chairman Norm Fawcett said the organization had an overwhelming response from donors.
“The only word to use is it’s an overwhelming response,” he said. “We were battling to buy one or two loaves of bread, and in the last week we got over 400 loaves of bread, and it all came from dozens and dozens and dozens of people bringing just a few loaves of bread each.”
Donations also came in from Leath Correctional Institution — more than 100 loaves — and Inn on the Square donated several dozen loaves of fresh-baked bread.
It reached a point, Fawcett said, where they ran out of room in their walk-in freezer to store the bread. It won’t go bad or to waste; it will all be put to use, he said. Some donations and items the soup kitchen can’t use while doing bagged sandwich lunches have been given to other nonprofits to use.
“We could always use more fruit,” Fawcett said. “It’s nice to be able to give a piece of fruit, an apple or an orange, along with a cookie.”
Donations of fruit can be made from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday at 929 Phoenix St.
GLEAMNSGLEAMNS Human Resources Commission has closed all its offices to the public in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s request to practice social distancing and reduce opportunities for the spread of the new coronavirus. Essential staff will visit the offices on an as-needed basis to perform limited functions. GLEAMNS hopes to restore full services to the public pending appropriate declaration from McMaster.
Piedmont Agency
on AgingKathy Hendricks-Dublin, CEO of Piedmont Agency on Aging, said like everyone else, the nonprofit is in “uncharted waters.” Since it is considered an essential service, the organization’s Meals on Wheels program has continued without interruption — and actually increased through this crisis.
Nearly all of the organization’s other programs — including its senior transportation, group dining, Lifetime Discoveries Child Care and Adult Day Healthcare programs — have either closed or slowed down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The slowed business and closures of said programs have resulted in a significant decrease in the organization’s revenues, Dublin said.
Dublin said the nonprofit has been fortunate to have COVID 19 emergency funds available to them.
“Regardless, we’ve been focused on tightening our belt and cutting expenses to weather this storm,” she said.
The organization has implemented a shorter workweek for staff, salary reductions and unpaid holidays in the last month to bring their operating costs down.
“In times like this, you dig deep and get creative,” Dublin said.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic causing economic hardships across the world, to Dublin’s surprise, the organization’s donations have increased in the past few weeks.
“We sent out a direct mail piece to our donor base at the first of April. We’ve been amazed at the response,” Dublin said. “Donations have been on the increase.”
Local foundations have responded as well. The Self Family Foundation expedited a grant to pay for a new steamer for the organization’s kitchen when its old one went down.
“While most of our revenues are/and will continue to be down, I believe our program has captured the interest and generosity of people because we serve the most vulnerable population impacted by COVID-19, (which is) the elderly,” Dublin said. “Our local community support is responding generously.”
In terms of changing its services and operations, Dublin said the organization has “had to get creative and adapt.” Meals on Wheels delivery systems had to be adjusted in particular. When emergency funding was made available for additional meals, they moved quickly to add new participants on routes for service. When group dining sites/senior centers closed, meals had to be delivered to seniors at their homes. To protect Meals on Wheels volunteers, the organization initiated a curbside pick-up station so that route meals were brought out to their cars to reduce exposure.
Dublin assured that those involved in programs that were temporarily closed have made good use of their time by deep cleaning program space and equipment in preparation for the reopening of said programs.
“We haven’t wasted this downtime,” she said. “Every day has been put to good use.”
United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville CountiesLocal United Way CEO Marisel Losa said she and her staff have been calling all nonprofits and agencies the UWGAC is involved with and asking what they need — funding, masks, purchases, volunteers. Asking about these things is helping craft a personalized, responsive plan for addressing needs amid COVID-19.
Connecting organizations’ wishlists with the resources and donors that can safely fulfill them is the goal, Losa said. In the coming days, she’ll be able to finalize a local funding request that she’ll send up to the statewide United Way organization, which will be requesting state funding from the governor’s office.
Losa said she’ll soon have a clear understanding of who needs what in the Greenwood area, and will be able to share more information about how to address these needs.
YMCAThe COVID-19 pandemic is going to be financially detrimental to the Greenwood Family YMCA, Johnathan Bass, the Y’s chief operating officer, said. The Y is currently experiencing membership cancellations because it closed its gym and pool and paused all wellness and exercise programs.
The Y allowed individuals to put their memberships on hold and have their monthly membership payments to be drafted as donations. While some have selected this option, Bass said many just call and cancel their memberships.
“Right this second, I have no idea how we’re going to recover from it,” he said. “It’s going to take the community to help us pull through this.”
Bass thinks he and the Y have to do a better job of explaining to members that they are joining a cause, not a gym, which he thinks some have forgotten.
“We’re much more than just a fitness center, we’re an organization that responds to critical community needs — and we just happen to have a gym,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need our donors to continue to step up and our members to stay with us.”
Bass noticed that YMCAs across the state and nation are struggling as well. He sees the need to tell the Y’s story better.
“We try to just do work, and not use our work as a means to be able to create additional revenue,” he said. “We just do it out of the goodness of our heart because we love doing it.”
While membership revenue and typical donor donations are not coming in, the Y still delivers meals across the community and provides day care services for first responders and essential workers, which is all taking its toll on the organization financially.
“We have too many balls in the air right now, and financially we’re just going to have to figure out a way,” he said.
He and the Y have already made some difficult decisions, such as furloughing 84% of the staff and only using full-time directors to work with children during day care.
When the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the Y reopens, Bass worries that it will be hard to regulate social distancing, in terms of allowing people back into the facility so they can maintain their quality of health. He is particularly worried about members who need the Y’s pool for joint therapy.
“If this goes too much farther, it’s almost going to be like we’re restarting with those folks,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to get back to their routine. Our staff will do whatever we can to make that as easy as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.