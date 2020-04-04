Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster, issued an executive order mandating closure of nonessential businesses, as defined by the executive order, throughout the state in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Affected businesses include a host of entertainment facilities, recreational and athletic facilities and close-contact service providers.
Deborah Scott, a Greenwood hair stylist and owner of her own salon, Color Me Sassy Hair Studio, said she cried on the way to work Tuesday because she had a hunch more businesses might be ordered to close.
“I have four people who work for me,” Scott said. “That’s four people without jobs, plus me. Two of them have children at home and it’s very scary. This virus is real. ... We want to be able to serve people safely.”
As a precaution before these closures were handed down, Scott said, for some time now, her business has gone to shifts, allowing two employees at a time to work, extra cleaning and recommending clients stay home if sick.
“It’s especially cleaner and more social distancing in here than going to Walmart or Lowe’s,” Scott said. “I’ve been able to defer a car payment, but my bank loan for the salon is month-to-month. I still have expenses, plus, my personal bills, which won’t be deferred. ... I have everything in this salon. If I lose it, there goes all my credit, every dollar I had, everything. ... How long is the closure going to be before they let us come back? I know of a salon that has been screening people’s temperatures before they come in for an appointment.”
Scott said Tuesday she was trying to squeeze in as many clients as possible before nonessential closures went into effect.
Licensed massage therapist Donna Toland of Living Well Therapeutic Massage LLC in Greenwood said she opted to voluntarily close her business March 24, prior to McMaster’s executive order.
“I felt it was best to go ahead and close because possible exposure to the virus could be detrimental to everyone’s health,” Toland said. “Of course, therapeutic massage is my income. But, thankfully, I do have a husband who does work in manufacturing.”
To offset loss of her business income, Toland said she has applied for an economic disaster loan and unemployment insurance.
“If I receive one of those, great,” Toland said. “I didn’t have a plan B, but now I’ve decided I’m going to do online webinars for my clients. I will be preparing stretching exercises. I’m also contracted with the Veterans Administration and I have amputees who really need the services I provide.”
Toland said her business has been open for five years and has been open in Greenwood about a year. Massage therapy was a career she embarked on at age 50. Therapeutic massage she received for migraine relief sold Toland on its effectiveness.
“The executive order doesn’t surprise me,” Toland said. “Hopefully, there are enough resources out there for all of us who need them...I believe this year would have been a profit-making year for me, because the first three and a half were not. I was putting everything back into my business. In 2018, I was negative (in cash flow.) This morning, I was just in my building cleaning up and looking around. I’ve built clientele on referrals and word of mouth.”
Karen McClain of Jumping Jax, LLC in Greenwood said she decided to temporarily close her popular children’s birthday party venue March 16.
“I felt like if it was such a threat and danger for the children to be at school, with this disease, we didn’t need to have a bunch of children and people gathering together,” McClain said, with obvious emotion in her voice. “We’re looking out for the safety of our families and employees and customers.”
In business for 12 years, McClain said she was skeptical of the seriousness of the COVID-19 issue initially.
“As the days keep rolling by, obviously, this is a pretty serious thing,” McClain said. “I hope everybody stays healthy. We hope to reopen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.