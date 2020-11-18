Ninety Six schools seek alternative while returning to hybrid schedule

NINETY SIX — Schools in Greenwood County School District 52 will return to hybrid instruction Thursday while working on a plan to mirror District 50’s in-person or all-virtual model.
On Tuesday, District 52’s board invited parents and concerned residents to join a public hearing to share their opinions regarding the return to a hybrid schedule. The board voted unanimously in October to return students from five day, face-to-face instruction to a hybrid schedule of at-home virtual learning and in-school instruction.
In the October vote, the board directed Superintendent Rex Ward to return to hybrid instruction when Greenwood County’s two-week average incident rate of COVID-19 reached 201 people per 100,000, according to figures from Greenwood County Emergency Management.
“That figure was not arbitrary,” board Chairman Jeff Chapman said.
He said that metric represented what the state Department of Health and Environmental Control considers a high level of incidence. In response to community feedback, he said the board wanted to have a public hearing to listen to community stakeholders who opposed the return to the schedule, as well as people who supported it.
Those opposed spoke first. T.J. Waters said he’s the father of five children spread out among the district’s four schools. He was concerned and started a Facebook group for other concerned parents that quickly garnered a following.
Waters said his children have spent little more than 30 days in school this year, and he’s concerned students will fall behind compared to districts having five-day instruction.
“Other than allowing a little more social distancing, I don’t think the hybrid schedule does much to improve the safety of students and staff,” he said.
He said many people in the community are living their lives as normal — socializing, eating at restaurants and spending time with family and friends. He asked how the board knows students and staff feel unsafe.
“The hybrid schedule takes away too much learning time that our students won’t get back,” he said.
Matthew Paris said his son needs the structure of in-person schooling and is often too tired to follow what his parents help teach him when they come home from work. Parents don’t have formal training, and some may not have a high school education or GED.
“He is forgetting what he has learned from week to week,” Paris said. “There’s no timeline on this virus. We don’t know when we can make it up.”
Husband and wife Dustin and Adriana Free spoke next. Adriana said she spoke with Greenwood County Councilman Theo Lane and Greenwood County School District 50 Assistant Superintendent Brad Nickles, as she was curious how the county’s largest district could offer a five-day instructional schedule. She cited other figures from county emergency officials that show out of Greenwood County’s total cases, all but about 180 should have recovered from COVID-19 by now.
Dustin Free said he has two children, a daughter who graduated from Ninety Six’s schools and has gone on to get a college degree, and a son who’s still in school. He said his daughter was an example of the education that’s possible at District 52.
“I’m scared that the possibility of that is completely gone with this child,” he said, gesturing to his son. “Their test scores are showing a decline; their mental states are showing a decline.”
Another parent, Nick Futch, said the district’s metric for returning to hybrid was flawed from the start because it looked at Greenwood County as a whole instead of their specific community. He said parents are best suited to make risk-management decisions regarding their children, not the district.
A Ninety Six Elementary School teacher, Kristen Gibert, said she was speaking on behalf of her three first-grade children who have attended 30 days of instruction this year.
“When the schools shut down in March, all the schools were on an even playing field,” she said.
Since then, she said a gap is forming between districts with differing plans. She said she has hired a tutor to help her own children stay on pace. Jeff Crisp followed, agreeing that children’s educational needs outweigh the risk of exposure, and expressing an interest in giving parents the choice between in-person or all virtual classes.
John Long said virtual education doesn’t match up to in-person instruction, and that parents didn’t sign up to be children’s primary educators. He also said students are still engaging in behavior that could expose them, like participating in extracurricular activities and spending time with friends outside of school.
“What you’re doing here isn’t really preventing students from being exposed to coronavirus,” he said.
In support of the district’s switch back to a hybrid schedule, Becky Corbin said she’s the grandparent to four children and has health conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness.
“I know that mental health is of great concern for everyone, but let me tell you, death is the ultimate test of mental health,” she said. “I know we cannot live in fear, but we cannot throw caution to the wind.”
A student of the district, John McCarthy, said that no student should have to live with the worry that they could bring home a virus that could threaten the lives of their relatives.
“Students need to know that members of their family don’t need to suffer because of something they brought home with them,” he said. “We in the state as a whole failed by opening up too soon.”
When speakers were finished, Chapman thanked everyone for civil discourse and for sharing their insights.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in this room that would disagree that five-day education is the best way for a student to learn,” he said. “I understand the desire to return to a normal schedule. My kids want to return to a normal schedule.”
That decision can’t be made for everyone, he said.
Board member Bryan Green asked about exploring how District 50 has implemented its plan, which allows families to choose whether to seek in-person instruction for the second semester or stay at home with virtual classes. Board member Ray Jackson clarified that even if case numbers at schools are low, that doesn’t reflect how many students are affected by each case. One student that tested positive at the high school, he said, has led to 55 people going into quarantine as close contacts.
Board member Kevin Campbell said he’s in a similar position to many of the parents who spoke: He also has children in the district, and has in some part had to face the role of helping educate them.
“No, it’s not my job. My degree is in agriculture ... but I’m happy to make it work,” he said. “I would like them back in school, but we’ve got this monster we have to work around.”
Green made a motion to stay on a five-day-a-week, in-person schedule while investigating how to implement a virtual alternative for families who wanted to choose it. Campbell seconded the motion, but it failed 2-3. Chapman then made a motion to proceed with the return to a hybrid schedule while staff investigates the District 50 model of offering in-person or a virtual option, and the motion passed 3-0, with Green and Campbell abstaining.
