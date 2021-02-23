You have permission to edit this article.
Ninety Six schools reports new cases of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 52 released an update Tuesday morning on last week's COVID-19 cases.

Ninety Six Primary has one student who tested positive, 17 student close contacts, two staff members who tested positive and three staff members in quarantine.

Ninety Six Elementary School has one positive student and one student close contact. Edgewood Middle school has one positive student, one student close contact and one staff member who tested positive.

Ninety Six High School has two positive students and one student in quarantine.

Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and await instructions from the district.  

Greenwood County School District 52 released an update Tuesday morning on last week's COVID-19 cases.

