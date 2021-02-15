You have permission to edit this article.
Ninety Six School district announces new COVID-19 cases

Ninety Six School district has reported new positive cases of COVID-19.

Ninety Six Primary has one positive student and four student close contacts. Ninety Six Elementary has one student pending results and four close contacts. Edgewood Middle School has one positive student and six student close contacts. Ninety Six High School has one positive student, one student pending results and six student close contacts, according to a press release.

Close contacts testing positive should contact their school's principal and quarantine at home to await instructions from the district, the release said.

