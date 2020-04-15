While Greenwood County School District 52 trustees did not mention the Ninety Six Elementary teacher who recently tested positive for the coronavirus during their first virtual meeting Tuesday, they did outline how they will protect employees who are directly affected by COVID-19.
On April 1, the federal government adopted the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The board voted to adopt the FFCRA, but employees will have to use district-issued forms to document their COVID-19 related needs for the leave. In the documents, the employee will need to include their name, date for which the leave is requested and a statement representing that the employee is unable to work or telework because of a COVID-19 qualifying reason.
The employee should also be prepared to provide documentation as appropriate for the reason for the request, for instance, the name of their health care provider who advised the individual to self-quarantine.
The board also voted to suspended in-person board room meetings and all end of year tests and examinations for students in the district.
Discussions of a bid to install new LED lights at Ninety Six High School and Edgefield Middle School was discussed, but the board ultimately decided to table it and bring it up again at a later date.
