Ninety Six reports positive COVID cases among students and staff.

From Monday through Thursday, Ninety Six Primary school had one student and four staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Greenwood County School District 52.
Ninety Six Elementary School has one positive student and one staff member. Edgewood Middle School has one positive student and one positive staff member. Ninety Six High School has six positive students and two positive staff members, according to a press release from the district.
"The positive cases that occurred within the staff and students during Winter Break are not included in these numbers," the release said. However, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control paper was processed for students and staff who reported positive results and close contacts.
There are additional students and staff who are in quarantine, according to the release.
Close contacts who test positive should notify their school's principal and continue quarantining at home.
