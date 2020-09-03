You are the owner of this article.
Ninety Six Primary School reports two cases of COVID-19

Ninety Six 2 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Two more individuals at Ninety Six Primary School self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 the district announced Thursday, bringing Greenwood County School District 52's total confirmed cases to six. 

 ADAM BENSON | INDEX-JOURNAL

Ninety Six Primary School has two more cases of COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, this notice is to inform the community of two cases of COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School," said Rex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, in a press release.

He said two people self-reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus and have been self-quarantining at home awaiting test results.

"These individuals had close contacts at Edgewood Middle School and Ninety Six High School," Ward said in the release. "Close contacts have not tested positive to date and are being isolated at home."

He said all close contacts have been notified by the school nurse.

"All parents of students and district employees, who experience symptoms or receive a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider and should contact the district office to determine the appropriate return procedure," Ward said in the release.

The district reported Tuesday that an individual at Ninety Six Primary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With Thursday's announcement, the district is up to six positive cases of COVID-19.

