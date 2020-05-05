You are the owner of this article.
Ninety Six High School's class of 2020 to have in-person graduation ceremony.

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com
The 2019 class of Ninety Six High School tosses its caps during graduation. The high school’s 2020 class will be able to do the same thing, although they won’t be able to stand so close.

Ninety Six High School will follow the lead of other high schools in the Lakelands and have an in-person graduation for its class of 2020. The graduation will be 7 p.m. May 28 at Wilson Campbell Stadium. Rain dates have not been announced.

The school expects 115 graduates to attend, along with 50 staff and graduation personnel and up to 230 ticketed individuals. Students will receive two tickets for graduation, as instructed by the state’s Department of Education. Each individual who enters the ceremony must have a ticket, regardless of age. The graduation will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend.

All graduates, staff and graduation personnel and handicap individuals are instructed to park behind the school/stadium and no one else will be permitted to park there. Everyone who has a ticket will need to park in stadium parking unless they have a handicap tag.

Greenwood County School District 52’s expectations for attendees and graduates on the day of the ceremony include:

No entering the stadium until 6:30 p.m.

Attendees and graduates must adhere to social distancing guidelines as prescribed by the state of South Carolina, including remaining 6 feet apart at all times.

Children in attendance must remain with a parent at all times.

No lining up outside the stadium during the ceremony, especially to congregate in the parking lot before or after the ceremony.

Graduates are expected to enter the stadium from behind the school through the “team gate” at the back of the locker room. They will process down the hill at the end zone and follow a prescribed path to their seats.

Once the ceremony is complete, graduates will recess out of the stadium along the same path they entered, to their vehicles so they can leave the campus. Again, congregating in the parking lot for pictures or any other reason is prohibited.

Graduates are then expected to drive to the school complex and pick up diplomas in a drive-thru fashion at the back of the complex near the gym area. They will be given diplomas at that time.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

