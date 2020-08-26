Ninety Six High School sees 2nd case of COVID-19

On Wednesday, Greenwood County School District 52 was informed of a second individual who self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six High School.
The individual was self-quarantining at home awaiting test results and did not enter the school environment before receiving a positive test, the district said in a press release.
However, the individual has a close contact at Ninety Six Elementary. The close contact has not tested positive to date and is quarantining at home for 14 days. The school nurse has individually notified the classroom contacts of the close contact about the situation.
The district has now reported three positive COVID-19 cases in less than a week, with the first coming at Ninety Six Primary School on Thursday. The 2020-21 school year for the district began on Monday.
