Ninety Six, Greenwood honor seniors with signs

Graduation is a time to honor seniors who have accomplished four years of waking up early for school, making it to class on time, passing countless tests and completing loads of homework.
Aside from the traditional ceremony, there are numerous ways to honor a graduate. Ninety Six and Greenwood families are honoring their seniors by placing signs around town, in their yards. Some of the signs include a picture of the graduate dressed in a cap and gown or sports uniform and the graduate’s name in bold letters.
Ninety Six High School’s class of 2020 has signs and banners all throughout the historic downtown.
In Uptown Greenwood there is only one sign of a 2020 graduate present. A senior from Emerald High School, Caroline Rhodes, can be seen smiling in her cap and gown while holding purple and white pom-pons. As graduation approaches, more signs might join Caroline’s.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremony plans have been murky. Abbeville and McCormick county school districts, and Greenwood County school district 50 and 51, will have in-person graduation ceremonies. Ninety Six has not confirmed if it will have an in-person graduation, but Superintendent Rex Ward said a final decision will be made soon.
