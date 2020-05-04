You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Ninety Six, Greenwood honor seniors with signs

  • By JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@indexjournal.com

Graduation is a time to honor seniors who have accomplished four years of waking up early for school, making it to class on time, passing countless tests and completing loads of homework.

Aside from the traditional ceremony, there are numerous ways to honor a graduate. Ninety Six and Greenwood families are honoring their seniors by placing signs around town, in their yards. Some of the signs include a picture of the graduate dressed in a cap and gown or sports uniform and the graduate’s name in bold letters.

Ninety Six High School’s class of 2020 has signs and banners all throughout the historic downtown.

In Uptown Greenwood there is only one sign of a 2020 graduate present. A senior from Emerald High School, Caroline Rhodes, can be seen smiling in her cap and gown while holding purple and white pom-pons. As graduation approaches, more signs might join Caroline’s.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremony plans have been murky. Abbeville and McCormick county school districts, and Greenwood County school district 50 and 51, will have in-person graduation ceremonies. Ninety Six has not confirmed if it will have an in-person graduation, but Superintendent Rex Ward said a final decision will be made soon.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Local sportswear manufacturer swaps to making millions of masks

Local sportswear manufacturer swaps to making millions of masks

Greenwood-based manufacturer Bay Island Sportswear had to change gears at a breakneck pace when the coronavirus hit — the company’s most lucrative season came to a screeching halt as the virus hit, affecting families that President Sam Simchon employees in the U.S. and in Central America.

+3
Ninety Six, Greenwood honor seniors with signs

Ninety Six, Greenwood honor seniors with signs

Graduation is a time to honor seniors who have accomplished four years of waking up early for school, making it to class on time, passing countless tests and completing loads of homework.

Updated
Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds

Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds

They wanted the campus experience, but their colleges sent them home to learn online during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, students at more than 25 U.S. universities are filing lawsuits against their schools demanding partial refunds on tuition and campus fees, saying they’re not getting the…

Updated

South Carolina parks fill up as virus death toll climbs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus.

DHEC map

COVID-19 update: Lakelands sees 7 new cases; SC reports 8 more deaths, 141 additonal cases

State health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County and two more cases each in Greenwood and Abbeville county, part of 141 new cases reported statewide on Sunday. There were also eight more deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home