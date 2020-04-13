A Ninety Six Elementary School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, District 52 superintendent Rex Ward announced today.
Ward said the teacher tested positive Friday and alerted the district. He said the teacher is following the guidelines set out by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, to include self-quarantining for 14 days. He said all district personnel who might have come in contact with the teacher have been notified, adding there have been no reports of the teacher having any contact with students while on district property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.