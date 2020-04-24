You are the owner of this article.
Ninety Six company shifts to making emergency ponchos

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com

When the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for personal protection equipment, one company found a different way to help.

Mumford Industries Inc., a post-industrial plastics recycling and reprocessing company, decided to change its operations to make plastic emergency ponchos.

These disposable ponchos are made from upcycled scrap plastic film and are resistant to liquids and punctures.

“We have worked quickly to get this production in place to fill the gap for healthcare workers, maintenance workers,” George Mumford, president of Mumford Industries Inc., said.

Mumford got the idea to pivot production to the emergency ponchos while talking with a friend about the need for personal protective equipment.

He then returned to the team at Mumford Industries to come up with a solution about how the company could fill the gap in protective clothing.

While the ponchos are not certified surgical gowns, they offer a solution for those looking for protective gear, according to Tina Green Huskey, vice president of business development and marketing.

The emergency ponchos are one size only, 37 by 60 inches.

Mumford Industries has been servicing manufacturers for more than 25 years. Located in Ninety Six, it produces plastic regrind and reprocessed materials that are used to create new products.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Ninety Six company shifts to making emergency ponchos

When the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for personal protection equipment, one company found a different way to help.

