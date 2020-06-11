NHC reports 3 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19

Three more employees and one patient at NHC Healthcare Greenwood have tested positive for COVID-19, but all are asymptomatic and have had subsequent tests come back negative, according to a representative.
Casey Reese, NHC's director of business development, said the company performed the state-required mass testing of patients and staff on June 1. During those tests, three employees tested positive, as did one patient.
She said all three were not showing symptoms. The employees were sent home and will not be returning to work until they have fully recovered according to federal guidelines.
The patient is also not showing symptoms, Reese said. They're being isolated in a part of the NHC facilities designated to house COVID-positive patients. There are specific staff members chosen to work in that area, and they must wear full protective gear while in contact with the patient.
All four people who tested positive have since had two negative test results, Reese said. Still, they're following the recovery guidelines before allowing them back to normal operations.
Reese said two employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in May, but that they have since recovered. She said the online dashboard that NHC is using to report their case numbers will be updated to reflect this information after results return from recent tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.