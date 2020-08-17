NHC Greenwood reports 87 in-house COVID patients

A COVID-19 outbreak at NHC HealthCare Greenwood reached 87 total in-house active COVID patients Monday afternoon.
According to NHC’s online dashboard, 11 employees had also tested positive and not recovered as of Monday afternoon, with another nine under investigation for COVID-19. One patient was transferred to a hospital for treatment.
NHC reported no COVID-related deaths as of Monday afternoon.
Casey Reese, NHC’s corporate director of business development, said for about five months the Greenwood office managed to keep patients isolated and protected from community spread. A patient tested positive in June, shortly after a few employees tested positive.
“As the community spread increased, we assumed we would see positive partners or employees, and then positive patients,” she said.
Reese said this outbreak started the first week in August as a few staff members tested positive, and although they were sent home immediately to recover, the virus spread into the patient population.
Initially, NHC had a transitional unit where new patients being admitted to NHC would stay for 14 days to ensure they weren’t carrying COVID-19 before being transferred to their care center. Now, with positive cases spiking, she said they set up an active COVID-19 unit to quarantine all patients who test positive.
“They have designated staffing, full droplet isolation precautions,” Reese said. “Those who have tested negative are away from the COVID-positive unit, and there’s no crossing of staff.”
Jacob Shearer, NHC Greenwood’s administrator, did not respond Monday to a message left for him. Reese said the majority of COVID-19 patients at the Greenwood facility are asymptomatic or are showing mild symptoms. Testing was the only way to identify that some people were sick.
Reese commended the staff for quickly adapting to the procedures to respond to the outbreak. When asked if this outbreak would affect employee screening or entrance policies, she said she wasn’t sure, but explained that employees are still screened daily.
Before an employee starts their shift, they’re asked a series of screening questions and have their temperature taken, Reese said. If they’re running a fever or their answers to the screening spark concern, they aren’t allowed to come into work.
Reese also said NHC has a central COVID task force that’s in constant communication with NHC facilities and clinical teams across 10 states. That network and its resources are available to staff at any facility.
Self Regional Healthcare is helping NHC by providing medical supplies, which the hospital system also did for Magnolia Manor when it experienced a spike in cases, said Self Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt.
