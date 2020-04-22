NewSpring Church, with 14 locations across the state, including a campus in Greenwood, is converting its campuses into temporary blood donation centers in partnership with The Blood Connection.
A blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greenwood campus Saturday, 1306 SC 72 Bypass, Northeast. Visit NewSpring.cc/news for blood drive locations and to sign up.
Using the campus will allow donors to maintain safe distances, according to a press release from NewSpring public affairs director Suzanne Swift.
The press release said The Blood Connection is in urgent need of all blood types. It is an independently managed, nonprofit community blood center and TBC provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The release cites the U.S. Federal Drug Administration saying the novel coronavirus cannot be spread through the giving or receiving of blood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.