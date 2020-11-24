Newberry County now ranks 4th in state for COVID-19 infections

In the past month, Newberry County has shot up to the fourth-highest cumulative COVID-19 infection rate in the state.
The county, which has roughly half the population of Greenwood County, has certainly seen an uptick in cases, with confirmed cases rising by nearly 400 in the past month to 1,836 on Monday. It also has 210 probable cases of the respiratory virus, along with 56 confirmed deaths and six deaths probably linked to the virus.
The circumstances that led to this spike in cases, however, remain a mystery.
Only one of its long-term nursing homes has reported new cases in the past month. White Oak Manor Newberry reported 21 residents and 15 staff members testing positive in that span, along with five residents dying of the virus.
But the 36 cases at the 146-bed nursing home is just a small portion of the 371 new confirmed cases reported in Newberry County in that span. Meanwhile, Newberry County schools have reported at least 17 students and two teachers testing positive in that same 30 days.
Greenwood-based Self Regional Healthcare, which is among the providers serving Newberry County, also isn’t sure what has led to the spike in cases.
Hospital officials “were aware, of course, that Newberry’s numbers were really high, but were unsure what exactly might be driving that,” Mark Hyatt, Self Regional’s director of marketing and public relations, said Monday in an email.
Tommy Long, emergency services coordinator for Newberry County, said the county has seen no specific major outbreak.
Instead, he sees a simpler reason for the rising cases: “People not wearing their masks.”
This comes despite a mask ordinance being in effect for the City of Newberry, although no such mandate is in place for the rest of the county.
Long also said the lack of social distancing and gathering in large groups is probably to blame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.